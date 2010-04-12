Get a Zack Morris Phone in GOLD for $200,000

Cell phones from the 1980s and 1990s were notorious for being big and chunky. Though seeing Zack Morris haul one out on a rerun of Saved By the Bell brings us much amusement, not many people miss the days when cell phones were big enough to warrant their own shoulder bag, briefcase or purse for transport.

But, perhaps there are 10 stinking rich people in the world who do miss those days. Why else would Stuart Hughes, the company behind gold iPhones, TVs and game consoles, release 10 $200,000 brick phone? With a 22ct gold shell and a healthy dose of diamond embellishments, these phones are "bristling with the latest technology." By that they mean, "WAP, Text SMS, and COLOR SCREEN."