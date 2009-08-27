Trending

Panasonic Lumix FZ35

By Cameras 

The new FZ35 from Panasonic has the same 18x wide-angle-to-telephoto zoom as the previous model, but it's been bumped up to 12MP. But that's not all.

Panasonic DMC-FZ35

The FZ35 is the successor to the highly successful FZ28 in Panasonic's bridge camera line. Even though the FZ35 does have some of the same characteristics as its predecessor (the 18x zoom - from 27 mm wide angle to 486 mm telephoto -, for example), it has new features - including the fact that it's moved up from 10 million to 12 million pixels. Will the two million additional pixels make a success of this new model? Or will it be the high-definition video, with its own start button and stereo sound capture?

Sensor12 megapixel CCD (1/2.33)
Zoom18x (F2.8 - F4.4 / 27 - 486 mm)
Optical image stabilization
Yes
Internal/external memory
43 MB / SD - SDHC
Sensitivity (ISO range)80 - 1600 ISO
Video mode
1280x720 pixels / 30 fps
AlimentationLi-ion battery (CGR-S006A)
Dimensions/weight118 x 76 x 89 mm (4.6 x 2.9 x 3.5 in.)/ 367 g (12.9 oz.) empty, 414 g (14.6 oz.) ready to shoot