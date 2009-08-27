Panasonic Lumix FZ35

Panasonic DMC-FZ35

The FZ35 is the successor to the highly successful FZ28 in Panasonic's bridge camera line. Even though the FZ35 does have some of the same characteristics as its predecessor (the 18x zoom - from 27 mm wide angle to 486 mm telephoto -, for example), it has new features - including the fact that it's moved up from 10 million to 12 million pixels. Will the two million additional pixels make a success of this new model? Or will it be the high-definition video, with its own start button and stereo sound capture?