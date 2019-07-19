Whether you're a casual or a professional photographer who wants to upgrade your wares, there are plenty of reasons to buy a camera right now.
So if you're bargain shopping for a new shooter, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best camera deals you can snag right now, post- Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon continues to offer one of our favorite DSLR cameras, the Sony Alpha a6000 (Body Only) for $448 ($100 off). B&H Photo also has this same camera body on sale for the same price.
If you're looking for a camera bundle deal, Walmart offers the Sony Alpha a6000 with 16-50mm Lens and a essential accessories for $578 ($100 off).
The Sony Alpha a6000 is the best mirrorless camera for beginners, so its current sale prices make it worth a look.
Top 5 Camera Deals Right Now
Canon EOS M100: was $600 now $399.99 @ Walmart
- Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) for $448 ($100 off)
- Canon PowerShot SX530 w/50x optical zoom for $249 ($130 off)
Mirrorless Camera Deals
Sony Alpha a6000 Camera Bundle: was $678 now $598
This mirrorless camera bundle includes a Sony Alpha a6000 with 16-50mm lens, a 64GB SD card, a 40.5mm UV filter, a 49mm lens filter, 2 batteries, a charger, a 10" tripod, a camera bag, and more.
- Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens for $399 ($200 off), also at Amazon
- Canon EOS M50 w/15-45mm lens for $649 ($250 off)
- Panasonic Lumix GX85 Camera Bundle for $497.99 ($502 off)
- Panasonic Lumix G7 w/14-42mm lens for $497.99 ($302 off)
- Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III w/14-42mm EZ lens for $699 ($101 off)
DSLR Camera Deals
- Nikon D3500 DSLR 2 Lens Camera Bundle for $496.95 ($350 off), also at Focus Camera
- Nikon D3400 with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses for $472 ($524.95 off)
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses for $449 ($547 off)
Camera Accessories Deals
- Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 is II USM Lens for $499 ($50.99 off)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme SD Memory Card for $17.91 ($16.08 off)
- Wolfgang MC-DC2 Remote Shutter Release Cord for $8.59 ($9.40 off)