Casio's Super-tough G-Shock Smartphone Looks Indestructible

Casio's G-Shock watches have been around for almost 30 years. Designed to withstand knocks, bumps, and water, the tough watches are instantly recognizable. However, did you know that there's also a G-Shock phone?

Designed by, you guessed it, our good friends at Casio, the G-Shock watch is a smartphone for users that often find themselves in rough-and-tumble situations. Rather similar to the G-Shock watch as far as aesthetics are concerned, the G-Shock phone features a rubberized bumper around the edges, and is able to survive a 10-foot drop. What's more, it's water-resistant up to 10 meters and can take a full ton of weight. That's one tough phone!

Not much else is known about the device, other than it runs on Android, which is clear from the photos. It was on display at Casio's booth at CES, but it's not clear if this is just a concept, or a real phone that the company plans to launch at some point in the near future. Still, we would love to take one for a test drive. And by test drive, we mean we'd like to test drive a truck over the phone.