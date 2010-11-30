France is First to Get New 3D Porn Channel

Though many people find the idea of 3D TVs a bit gimmicky, for a lot of folks, adding porn to he mix suddenly makes 3D very interesting indeed. 3DRadar reports that the French will be the first to be offered a new 3D Video-on-Demand (VOD) service that will give customers access to over 60 exclusive HD 3D porn videos via French IPTV platform 3. More videos covering a variety of genres are to be added each week.

The service, which is being launched by Marc Dorcel Television in collaboration with 3DLized, is expected to eventually make its way to other European countries (including the United Kingdom). However, there is no indication as to when this might happen.

While the adult aspect of this venture will surely mean more attention for the raunchy VOD service, 3D TV channels are nothing new; the UK is no stranger to 3D soccer on TV, and ESPN launched a 3D channel in June of this year.

