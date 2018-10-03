How to Turn Off Emergency (or AMBER) Alerts on iPhone

Update Oct 3: New Presidential Text Alerts are being tested as part of a FEMA initiative.

Your iPhone's emergency alerts can save your life, but you might not want a deafening flash flood warning to go off when you're in the middle of work, or worse, fast asleep at night.

By default, the iPhone receives Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), which are sent to your carrier via groups like FEMA, the National Weather Service, the Department of Homeland Security and local public safety agencies.

With emergency alerts enabled, your iPhone will trigger a loud alarm whenever there's an extreme weather warning, an AMBER alert, an evacuation notice or a national emergency. While it's advisable to keep your phone alert-ready at most times, there's an easy fix for when you just want to enjoy some peace and quiet at home. Here's how to turn off emergency alerts on your iPhone.

1. Open Settings.

2. Scroll down and select Notification Center.

3. Scroll down to Government Alerts and slide left on the Emergency Alerts tab. You can also disable AMBER alerts from this section.

One thing to note is that, even if you disable Emergency Alerts, you will still receive so-called Presidential Alerts, which are alerts sent out from the White House via FEMA to warn of national emergencies.



