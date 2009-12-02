Trending

Snoop Dogg Lends His Voice to GPS Navigation

By

Get Snoop Dogg to pimp your ride.

Are you bored of that same old, lifeless voice from your GPS? Would you like some personality behind the commands that tell you where and when to turn? That's the idea behind VoiceSkins for TomTom GPS units, and the latest celeb to lend his voice to navigation is none other than Snoop Dogg.

For just $12.95, you can grab the voice of the Doggfather for your TomTom device (at time of writing VoiceSkins site is down for maintenance) and he'll tell be able to tell you to take a sharp left – so fly!

Follow us on Twitter for more tech news, reviews, and exclusive updates!

Topics

Computers
GPS
37 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Glorian 03 December 2009 02:29
    I woulda liked a little more profanity and hizzles and dizzles :P
    Reply
  • Glorian 03 December 2009 02:29
    I woulda liked a little more profanity and hizzles and dizzles :P
    Reply
  • bison88 03 December 2009 02:36
    "Fo Shizzle dawg you need to turn at the next lizzle right next to the hizzle on the left"
    Reply
  • itadakimasu 03 December 2009 02:56
    I wonder if they can get Morgan Freeman.. He probably charges a ton though.

    "veer left... YEAAA, just like that"
    Reply
  • IzzyCraft 03 December 2009 03:00
    that's what i need confusing speech with my directions
    Reply
  • ukgooey 03 December 2009 03:00
    itadakimasuI wonder if they can get Morgan Freeman.. He probably charges a ton though."veer left... YEAAA, just like that"Ha ha. "Turn left at the Piggly Wiggly".
    Reply
  • Regulas 03 December 2009 03:06
    This is so all the boys in the hood can feel at ease as they search for their next drive by.
    Reply
  • vabeachboy0 03 December 2009 03:27
    a cursing gps would be hilarious
    Reply
  • ssalim 03 December 2009 03:32
    I want Samuel Jackson's voice on GPS.

    "You have reached your destination... ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! I've had it with this Mother f*ing turns in this Mother f*ing car! Everybody strap off!"
    Reply
  • 03 December 2009 03:35
    is my Tom Tom going to expect to be included in rotation now though?
    Reply