Snoop Dogg Lends His Voice to GPS Navigation

Are you bored of that same old, lifeless voice from your GPS? Would you like some personality behind the commands that tell you where and when to turn? That's the idea behind VoiceSkins for TomTom GPS units, and the latest celeb to lend his voice to navigation is none other than Snoop Dogg.

For just $12.95, you can grab the voice of the Doggfather for your TomTom device (at time of writing VoiceSkins site is down for maintenance) and he'll tell be able to tell you to take a sharp left – so fly!

