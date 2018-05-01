Trending

Galaxy S9 Hits Record Low for Sales

A new report shows that the Galaxy S9 has record low sales in Samsung's home country of South Korea.

Something bad is happening with smart phone sales. And it's becoming a big problem for Samsung — and Apple.

Samsung sold 707,000 Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ units in March and April, collectively, Korea's The Investor is reporting, citing data obtained from the country's three biggest telecom partners. According to the report, that's the lowest sales figure mark ever posted for a Galaxy S handset during its first two months on store shelves.

To put that into perspective, during the same period in 2017, the Galaxy S8 line tallied nearly 1 million unit sales during its first two months of availability. What's worse, sales appear to be declining: Samsung carrier partners sold 476,000 Galaxy S9s in March and 231,000 in April.

The report is the latest in a string of rumors that Samsung's Galaxy S9 sales have been sluggish. In fact, a report earlier this year suggested that Samsung is pushing up the release of its Galaxy Note 9 to as early as July to bolster its smartphone division and keep its earnings up. 
But it's not just Samsung.

There have also been reports that Apple is suffering from poor iPhone X demand and could on Tuesday (May 1) when it announces its earnings, acknowledge that iPhone sales are off. 

In addition to discussing Samsung sales, The Investor said that Apple sold 475,000 units in Korea over the four months it's been on store shelves in that country. Once again, that's the lowest-ever sales for a newly released iPhone in Korea.

Like the Galaxy S9, sales are similarly on the decline: Apple reportedly sold just 70,000 iPhone X units in February, down from just 103,000 in January.

The news becomes all the more troubling when one considers Apple and Samsung have been largely fighting a battle with each other. In fact, one carrier official told The Investor that the companies have faced "no new phone launches" from competitors. That alone makes the sales figures even worse in the official's eyes.

Looking ahead, Apple and Samsung obviously hope to turn the tide. But a carrier source told The Investor that it appears consumers have grown weary of expensive phones. And it's possible that Apple and Samsung will continue to face trouble selling their smartphones for the foreseeable future.

  • aguilg1 01 May 2018 12:33
    i want iPhone 7
  • avshmu 01 May 2018 12:40
    Where are the credits to sammobile.com, that consistently publish the same news and figures at least a day before this site does? LOL...
  • ronhowell213 01 May 2018 12:43
    For most people, a $1,000 +/- for a phone is a luxury that their budget can't afford.
  • allenfrx 01 May 2018 12:59
    If 1 million bought S8s....maybe they are all under contract until the S10s come out. The S8 was like $800 to $900 bucks. People will want 2 yrs use minimum for that price.

    Not only that, but the Rumor is that the LG will have a much better audio codec. All phones have a suitably fast processor, camera and GUI now days, with the biggest weakness being the shatty sound from mp3 compression and poor audio processing on phones, making LG perhaps a better upgrade from my S8.
  • manofcity1 01 May 2018 13:21
    Still using my note 3,none of these phones temp me to buy them,not going ever payout another $700 plus for a phone ever again from carrier,will buy phone from ebay or more likely swappa. More than likey get note 8 from there,then trade it in when the note 9 comes outs,with all the free goodies,big sd card,360 camera,etc. for half price. I think most people who upgrade there phones do this. Wny paid $800-900. for new phone when you can wait few months get almost(in some cases brand new one) from anywhere from $200 to $300 less. don't forget lots of people now are buying unlock phones too,for half the cost.
  • busabashi 01 May 2018 13:46
    Give us a decent camera (like in Huawei's P20 Pro) THEN I'll buy.
  • COO2CTO 01 May 2018 14:11
    It could be the few who could afford the ~$1,000 phones have done so, leaving those who are more price-sensitive with their current subscriptions. However, they are still price-conscious and may be even more so with the advanced news stating the still high price points.

    This could be a combined market price and saturation "wall" and it reflects Samsung and Apple's own walls of market competencies vs. share-holder value.
  • michjsn 01 May 2018 14:32
    move the fingerprint reader back to the front of the phone!!!! When I discovered that it had moved to the back, I immediately changed my mind
    Reply
  • bhines5 01 May 2018 14:59
    It's for several reasons, one is the phones are very expensive. Then, all makers of smartphones keep piece-mealing improvments instead of combining all of what people want most in a phone. I don't understand why this is so hard to do. Great camera, high quality photos in low light, solid specs, great design. Instead we get great camera, but EIS not OIS. Oh, fingerprint on back next to camera, whoops! Oh, waterproof, but camera sucks. Oh wait, software sucks, but fast processor. It's a mess that doesn't have to be.

    Listen to your customers. Lower prices. Better specs. Yes, you will turn a profit, and entice people to buy once you do that.
  • dallasbesty 01 May 2018 16:39
    In Samsung's case, there was not enough time between the S8 and the S9 and not enough leap in technology to create a demand for the phone. People are also getting tired of paying top dollar for phones that they inherently know cost less to produce now. The twenty-somethings that always buy the new phones are saturated at the moment with current technology. If they want to sell more phones, they are going to have to come down in price to capture a larger segment of the population.
