Samsung's next Note series flagship phone reservations just went live. That means good news for thrifty shoppers since previous-gen Samsung devices are now priced to move.

So if you're looking for the best Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals, you've come to the right place. Formerly priced at $720 and $840, respectively, these phones are now at their lowest price ever.

Since its new Galaxy S10 phones have claimed flagship status, Samsung lowered the price of the Galaxy S9 down to $599.99 whereas the Galaxy S9+ is $699.99.

For a limited time, Samsung is taking $150 off the former flagship phones. Currently, you can get the unlocked Galaxy S9 for $449.99 and the unlocked Galaxy S9+ for $549.99.

What's more, you can save up to $450 when you trade in an eligible device. Samsung also sells carrier-tied S9 and S9+ phones for current list prices.



Unlocked Galaxy S9: was $599.99 now $447 @ Amazon

With its stunning 5.8-inch SuperAMOLED display, speedy performance and long-lasting battery, the Galaxy S9 is one of the best Android phone around. At $150 off, it's an even greater value!

SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 5.8 inches | Android Version: Oreo | Processor: Snapdragon 845 | Cameras: 12MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB, 128GB, 256GB Battery: 3,000 mAh

The Galaxy S9 is one of best Android phones you can get. It sports a stunning 5.8-inch SuperAMOLED LCD (2960 x 1440) that delivers rich colors. Watching movies or streaming YouTube videos are a completely immersive experience. In terms of performance, the Galaxy S9 packs just about everything you could ever want in a flagship device. It puts speedy performance, excellent low-light photography, a killer display, and a battery that lasts in the palm of your hand.

Unlocked Galaxy S9+: was $699.99 now $549.99 @ Walmart

The Galaxy S9+ features everything we love about the S9, only larger. Its 6.2" SuperAMOLED display is the perfect size for streaming Netflix movies and videos on YouTube. For a limited time, it's $150 off at Walmart.

SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 6.2 inches | Android Version: Oreo | Processor: Snapdragon 845 | Cameras: 12MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB, 128GB, 256GB | Battery: 3,500 mAh

Big brother to the S9, the Galaxy S9+ takes everything we love about the S9+ and supersizes it. This high end Android phone features an immersive 6.2-inch SuperAMOLED LCD (2960 x 1440) with rich, vibrant color.

Whether you're watching movies or streaming YouTube videos are a truly captivating experience. Performance, the Galaxy S9+ delivers speedy performance, exceptional low-light image capturing, an awesome display, and a long-lasting battery into your pocket.

Galaxy S9 & S9+ Deals: Samsung and Carriers Compared

Carrier

Galaxy S9 Price

S9 Monthly Payments

Galaxy S9+ Price

S9+ Monthly Payments

Trade-In Rebates?

Samsung

$599.99

$25/24 months

$699.99

$29.14/24 months

Up to $300

Verizon

$599.99

$24.99/24 months

$699.99

$29.16/24 months

Up to $200

AT&T

$599.99

$20/30 months

$699.99

$23.34/30 months

Up to $200

T-Mobile

$600

$25/24 months

N/A

N/A

Up to $200 Sprint

$599.99

$10/18 months

N/A N/A

$100



Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling the unlocked Galaxy S9 and S9+ for $399.99 ($200 off) and $499.99 ($200 off), respectively. If you buy the Sprint tied Galaxy S9 from Best Buy, open up a new line and activate it on the same day under a Sprint plan, you'll get $150 off. The savings will show up in the form of credits for the 24-month span of your contract.



It's one of the best carrier deals we've seen for these phones.

Walmart

Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB unlocked Galaxy S9 (Midnight Black) for $449.99 ($150 off) and the 64GB unlocked Galaxy S9+ for $549.99 ($150 off).

Verizon

Verizon isn't offering any specific deals on the Galaxy S9, however, it's priced at $599.99 or $24.99/mo. for 24-months with no money down. As an alternative, you can lease the Galaxy S9+ from Verizon for zero down and $29.16/mo. for 24-months.

AT&T

For a limited time, if you get the Galaxy S9 from AT&T, you'll lease the device for $10/mo. for 30 months. Alternatively, the Galaxy S9+ will cost you $23 per month or $699.99 over a 30-month period.

Sprint

If it's the lowest monthly price you're after, Sprint has Galaxy S9 for $5/month (normally $25/month). It requires an 18-month Sprint Flex lease, and you must open a new line of service. After 18-months, you can either choose to upgrade to a new phone or buy it.



The carrier no longer offers the Galaxy S9+.





T-Mobile

The UnCarrier currently offers a Galaxy S9 for no money down and $25/mo. for 24-months which comes out to $600. T-Mobile no longer offers the Galaxy S9+.