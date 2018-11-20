Killer Deal: Save $200 On Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have never been more affordable than right now (Nov. 20).

You can save $200 on an unlocked 64GB Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ on Amazon this week for Black Friday. The S9+ is 639.99 and the S9 is $519.99, the lowest price it’s ever been. The previous all-time low for the smaller Galaxy was $559 on Newegg, but that deal only lasted 24 hours. If you missed it, now Amazon has an even steeper discount on one of the best Android phones you can buy.

With Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor, an amazing AMOLED Infinity Display and solid battery life, both Galaxy S9 models are worth the money. The S9+ sports a bigger 6.2-inch screen and a dual-lens camera with telephoto lens for better zoomed-in shots, but if a smaller 5.8-inch display is more your speed, you can’t go wrong with the smaller S9, either.

The S9 and S9+ feature a headphone jack and there’s no notch in the display, both of which have become rarities in today’s smartphones.

If you don’t want to shell out more than $500 for a cutting-edge smartphone, the Galaxy S8 is also heavily discounted for Black Friday. Last year’s Galaxy is now $398.99, a $201 savings over its normal price.

Photo credit: Tom's Guide

