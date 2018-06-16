16 Best Alexa Skills for Weight Loss

Get Fit With Alexa

Weight loss can be an empowering but also tiring process. The internet is full of advice, programs and services that claim to help you lose weight, but those can be expensive or take a lot of time. Alexa can be a great addition to your weight-loss journey.

From exercise coaching to recipe recommendations and general encouragement, Alexa has a number of free skills that can help you feel great while having fun losing those extra pounds. We've tested hundreds of the more than 30,000 skills available for Alexa to pick out our favorites. Check out the best Alexa skills to help you lose weight.

Credit: Shutterstock