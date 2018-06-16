16 Best Alexa Skills for Weight Loss
Get Fit With Alexa
Weight loss can be an empowering but also tiring process. The internet is full of advice, programs and services that claim to help you lose weight, but those can be expensive or take a lot of time. Alexa can be a great addition to your weight-loss journey.
From exercise coaching to recipe recommendations and general encouragement, Alexa has a number of free skills that can help you feel great while having fun losing those extra pounds. We've tested hundreds of the more than 30,000 skills available for Alexa to pick out our favorites. Check out the best Alexa skills to help you lose weight.
Five Minute Workout: Core and Cardio
Five Minute Workout: Core and Cardio combines a number of exercises into an easy workout you can complete during a TV commercial break or even before you go off to work. The program's excitable host walks you through each exercise, counts your reps and loudly cheers you on. Motivational pump-up music plays throughout.
Primal Potential Daily Bites
Primal Potential Daily Bites delivers daily bite-size excerpts from the popular weight-loss podcast Primal Potential. Self-help guru Elizabeth Benton delivers words of wisdom from books, media and her own life to keep you motivated. The Daily Bites are insightful and poignant, and will offer you a new way to think about your weight-loss journey each morning. Primal Potential Daily Bites is a Flash-Briefing skill, so enabling it will add a Daily Bite to the "Flash Briefing" Alexa gives you each morning.
Coach Leana
If you've always wanted a weight-loss coach but don't want to spend the money, Coach Leana can be your virtual instructor. You'll set a weight-loss goal with Coach Leana, and log your weight each day. She'll keep track of your progress and provide personalized tips for reaching your goal.
My Workouts
Not every workout is right for everyone. My Workouts designs a workout using your body type, age, weight and weight-loss goals and how often you exercise. The app walks you through each step of the workout, telling you in detail how to perform each exercise. It also plays catchy music to keep you going.
Five Minute Pushups
Remember pushups from high-school gym class? Five Minute Pushups will teach how to do a bunch of those in a short time. You'll be coached through the pushups, starting with the old-school method and moving on to more exotic variations (including "The Diamond" and "The One-Leg"). You'll receive pump-up music and vigorous verbal encouragement along the way.
6-Minute Full Body Stretch
Stretching is an important component of any workout. But there are so many stretches and so many muscles to stretch, that deciding which ones to do when can be overwhelming. 6-Minute Full Body Stretch provides you with a short daily-stretch program. You'll work through stretching all six muscle groups while Alexa plays relaxing music in the background.
Fat Loss Tips
It's easy to lose track of your weight-loss training. Or not be sure that you're doing everything right. Fat Loss Tips provides you clips from podcasts and interviews with experts detailing tips, recipes and resources for your journey. This is a Flash-Briefing skill.
Exercise Tracker
If you're someone who has trouble hauling yourself to the gym, Exercise Tracker could add a bit of fun to your workouts. Each time you exercise, you'll let Alexa know the exercise you did, how long and how intensely. Alexa keeps a progress report, which you can view at any time in the Alexa app or on the screen of the Spot or Show. You'll earn points for each of your exercises, and try to meet weekly goals Alexa sets for you. Adding an exercise every day will earn you a reward.
DailyFit with Jeff McMahon
Health and fitness guru Jeff McMahon delivers daily in-depth tips to improve your workout routine and diet, from recipes to equipment advice. DailyFit with Jeff McMahon is a Flash- Briefing skill.
Stretch Out
No workout buddy? No problem. Stretch Out pairs you with ancient Egyptian and Greek gods to work out with. You can choose from 11 different gods, each of whom has its own workout routine, with Alexa guiding you through the process. Some gods come with premade routines, while others can be customized.
New Tree
How many calories are in your dinner? Ask New Tree about the food you're eating, and Alexa will give you the full nutrition information, including carbs, fat and cholesterol counts.
Weight Loss Secrets
There are many ways to get skinny that you don't necessarily know. Each time you open Weight Loss Secrets, Alexa will give you a detailed tip for improving your body, from the easiest times to exercise to the best way to set a weight-loss goal.
My Gym Angel
Having trouble getting up for your 5:30 a.m. workout? Just ask My Gym Angel why you should work out. Alexa will give you a motivational quote from Instagram or Pinterest.
Food Journal
Food Journal links to your Fitbit account and helps you easily log your food intake into the Fitbit app. It's not an official Fitbit skill, but Food Journal makes it easy to keep track of your carbs, proteins and fats (giving you less of an excuse not to do it). Even if you don't have a Fitbit, you can still make an account just to track your food.
Under My Fork
If you're just starting a diet and aren't sure which foods are appropriate to eat, Under My Fork is an easy reference. Ask Alexa if you can eat any food and it will tell you whether that food is recommended, with an extensive explanation of its reasoning
Get Motivated
During those times when you just don't think you can stick to your weight-loss plan, Get Motivated is here for you. Just tell Alexa you need some motivation, and it'll give you as many motivational quotes as you need, followed by upbeat "motivational" music.
