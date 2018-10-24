Leak Confirms New Cheap MacBook, Mac Mini, and iMacs for Oct. 30

New filings with the Eurasian Economic Commision’s product registry spotted by French site Consomac.fr confirm the onslaught of desktop and laptop updates predicted by Apple wunderanalyst Ming-Chi Kuo for the company’s October 30 event in New York.

The product filings include references to new models of the iMac and, more importantly, the Mac Mini, a popular low cost computer that hasn’t seen any updates since October 16, 2014 — more than four years ago.

Apple launched the iMac Pro, a $4,999 high-end workstation with Intel Xeon processors and AMD Radeon graphics, though it's standard iMac model is just about due for a refresh -- potentially with Intel's 9th Gen processors.

The other reference is a laptop product. Based on his previous predictions, Kuo is sure that this computer will be a replacement to the MacBook Air, with a 13-inch Retina display to replace the fuzzy low-res display on the old Air.

Only one week and we will see if these two products will return from the death or not.