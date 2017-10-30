iPhone X Selling Out Fast: Where to Buy

Apple's iPhone X went on pre-order on Friday (Oct. 27), and it took just minutes for some of the available models to sell out.

(Image credit: Apple)

Previous reports suggested that Apple would have a short supply of the iPhone X due to issues manufacturing the handset's Face ID scanner and OLED display. It was against that backdrop that most people were encouraged to move quickly on pre-orders and not delay.

Now, days after iPhone X pre-orders went online, it's nearly impossible to find available units. And there's a good chance that if you want an iPhone X on launch day, you'll need to sit in line at a store.

But here's a quick rundown of available iPhone X stock as of Monday evening:

Apple

No surprise here, but if you're looking for an iPhone X at Apple, you'll need to be ready to wait.

If you pre-order now, all AT&T models will ship within five weeks to six weeks. The same holds true for Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon models. In other words, Apple is not your best bet if you want the phone as soon as possible.

Carriers

Sprint customers won't have to wait quite as long as others to get their hands on Apple's latest. According to the carrier's website, orders placed for 64GB models will ship by Nov. 21. If you opt for 256GB, you can have yours a bit earlier, as those phones are slated to ship by Nov. 14.

If you're an AT&T customer, you can pick up a Space Gray 64GB model between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, according to the company. The Silver model will be available between Nov. 20 and Nov. 28. The Silver 256GB Space Gray model will ship by Dec. 5, but if you want the Space Gray version, you may have to wait until Dec. 19.

Verizon customers won't have as much luck. As of this writing, both Silver models and the 64GB Space Gray variant won't ship until Dec. 1, and the Space Gray 256GB option will be delivered by Dec. 13.

T-Mobile requires all new customers to call to find out about available stock, so call 1-800-T-Mobile to pre-order. If you're an existing customer, you'll need to sign in to see available stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also offering pre-orders on the iPhone X. However, it only offers versions from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Additionally, the company is charging an extra $100 on both 64GB and 256GB versions if you pay for the device all up front.

As of this writing, the Silver 64GB models on all three carriers are shipping the soonest, with an expected date of Nov. 15. All other models have been pushed back to Dec. 15.