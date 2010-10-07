Apple Vs. Everyone Else: The Top 4 iPad Alternatives

The iPad Killers?
Similar to its iPod and iPhone product lines, Apple has found itself ahead of the curve when it comes to the iPad. Say what you want about the iPad hardware and software, but there isn’t much room for debate when it comes to the sales figures. Jobs & Co. sold 300,000 iPads on the first day of release back in April, over three million in the first 80 days, and analysts put 2010 sales close to eight million total units.
For all the Apple haters in the audience, there is light at the end of the tunnel. If you’ve been following Tom’s Tablet Chart, you already know that a slew of other tablets are either already available or in the pipeline for a 2010 or early 2011 release. So which tablets have the best chance of standing up to Apple in the coming months? We’ve picked our four favorite tablets, all of which have one or more striking qualities that will certainly give the iPad a run for its money.
For a rundown of all the tablets we know about that are worth mentioning, check out our comprehensive tablet chart.
How about Archos tablets?
Pricing for a few of these tablets is still not available...but honestly, the price range is going to be the same range as the iPad.
ARCHOS is making some great tablets, but the company and their products lack the clout that Microsoft, HP, and Samsung bring to the table.
-Devin
It uses a faster CPU with more RAM and a faster GPU. It is sure to eat up battery life.
If it doesn't last 12 hours a charge like the iPad does, then it is going to fail.
That being said I think its stupid to have an "iPad alternatives" article covering a bunch of products that technically don't exist (at least to the consumer). All that is covered here is a bunch of pre release and prototypes which means little to nothing for someone actually looking for an iPad alternative today.
So what are the "The Top iPad Alternatives AVAILABLE TODAY"?
The only android tablet expected to actually hit the market this year is the samsung galaxy tab. And I don't think that is an accident as samsung seems to produce most of the ipad components as well.
If anyone is wondering; I own an EVO 4G phone, an iPad, and a win7 x64 desktop.