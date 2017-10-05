Join Our HP AMA, Spectre Giveaway October 5th

Thanks to its slim bezels and strong performance and battery life, the Spectre series is one of the most popular laptop product lines and includes some of the best laptops featured on our sister site Laptop Mag. It's not a surprise that there's a lot of interest around HP Spectre Laptops -- and also a lot of questions.

Tom’s Guide is excited to announce a Spectre Laptop AMA and Giveaway with HP.

Brandon McGovern, Senior Manager of Portfolio Strategy and Curation, as well as other members of the HP Product Team, will be joining us for the next Tom’s Guide AMA. He'll be answering your in-depth questions about all of HP's current Spectre lineup, including our new favorite hybrid, the HP Spectre x360.

The AMA starts today Thursday, October 5th. Please submit all questions to our Q&A thread. All questions will be moderated and supervised by the Tom’s Guide Community Staff, and a full team of Tom's Guide Senior Moderators.

HP Laptop Giveaway: How to Win

We're also excited to announce an upcoming giveaway done in partnership with HP. Up for grabs is a all new HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 in Natural Silver (valued at $1,299). This is the brand new version for 2017 and features Intel's latest 8th Generation Core processors. Don’t miss out on your chance to win! The sweepstakes opens from October 5th at 10am EST, and will close at 11:59pm EST on October 13th.

A full list of rules and ways to enter will be posted on the giveaway entry page when the sweepstakes opens.

Who: Brandon McGovern and the HP Product Team

What: AMA and an HP Laptop Giveaway

When: Thursday, October 5th, 2pm EST

Where: The Tom's Guide Laptop Forums!

Ask Me Anything Rules

No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics.

All Rules of Conduct apply.

Keep questions direct and to the point.

Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"

Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.

Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.

Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.

To reiterate: No opinion bias, insults, leading questions, or breaking the Rules of Conduct.

Breaking these rules may result in a one-day ban.

Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate!

The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active using a recognized and verified account.

Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix and ask HP what you've always wanted to ask!