How to Get Fortnite on Switch, PC, PS4 and More

Whether you play on your phone or on a game console, you can immerse yourself in the battle royale action of Fortnite and do your best to be the last person standing at the end of a long battle. The game allows you to play alone or with friends, and with a countless number of skins, weapons, loot and so much more, it could take up a significant amount of your time without you ever noticing.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, if you're ready to jump into the world of Fortnite, here's how to download it on your platform of choice and jump right into the action.

How to Get Fortnite on Switch

Nintendo's Switch makes it easy to get access to Fortnite, thanks to its built-in game store. Simply head over to your Switch console and go to the Nintendo eShop from the device's home screen. From there, you can search for Fortnite, choose to download it, and get going at no charge.

If you prefer in-game content with your purchase, you can buy the $29 Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle for the Switch at retail stores. They'll include the game and some premium content, like V-Bucks, weapons and skins.

How to Get Fortnite on PC

Fortnite is available on both the Mac and the PC. And like other versions of the game, you can download it to your computer for free or paid, depending on the version you choose.

The free version, which includes the full battle royale experience, is available through the Epic Games website. Simply head over to the Epic Games site here and either sign up or log in to your account. Once you've created your Epic Games account, you'll have the ability to download the Epic Games launcher to your PC and start playing Fortnite for free.

You can also opt for other Fortnite versions — Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Super Deluxe Edition and Limited Edition — that ship with additional loot, skins and more, to boost your gameplay experience. Prices range from $20 to $75.



MORE: You Can Finally Merge Your Fortnite Accounts: Here's How



How to Get Fortnite on PS4

To get Fortnite on PS4, go to your PlayStation 4 and boot up the PlayStation Store in the console's main menu. When you do, search for Fortnite and look for the free version. Add it to your cart, complete the acquisition, and download the game to your console. Once it's done installing, you can start playing the game for free. You can also claim and download it remotely right here.

How to Get Fortnite on Xbox One

Similar to other platforms, getting Fortnite on Xbox One is as simple as heading to the Xbox store on your Xbox One and searching for Fortnite. You'll see the option to download either a free copy or one of the paid versions that include additional game items. You'll also see some in-game purchases such as V-Bucks bundles and Battle Passes. Once the game downloads, you can start playing.

How to Get Fortnite on iOS

If you're a mobile-first gamer, or you simply want to continue playing Fortnite while you're on the go, you can download it to an iPhone or iPad in no time.

Downloading the game to your iOS device is as simple as going to Apple's App Store and searching for Fortnite. You'll also find it in the list of most popular games. If you want easy access to it, just click here.

After downloading the game (it's available for free), it'll find its way to your Home screen and give you the opportunity to start playing it in all its touch-friendly glory.

How to Get Fortnite on Android

Not an iPhone owner but still want to play Fortnite on Android? It's not such a simple process.

As of this writing, Fortnite on Android is available in beta and isn't available through the company's Google Play marketplace. Instead, you'll need to go to Epic Games' own dedicated page for its Android beta and download it that way.



MORE: Fortnite vs. Apex Legends: Which Battle Royale Is Right For You?

If you're on an Android device, you can click here to access that page and start downloading the game. If you're in a desktop browser, go to this link and scan the QR code on the page with your Android device. The game will then start downloading.

Again, it's only available in beta right now, so you might find the Android version to be a bit buggier than the alternatives.

Credit: Epic Games

