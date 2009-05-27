'The Ballad of Gay Tony' to be Next GTA IV DLC

Grand Theft Auto IV was undoubtedly one of the biggest games of 2008. While it wasn’t an exclusive release on any platform, Microsoft managed to get the upper hand against Sony by securing two exclusive downloadable episodes.

As we’ve seen the The Lost and the Damned, the downloadable episodes are more than just map packs – they’re full fledged expansions easily worth their $20 admission price.

Today Rockstar Games has announced that the second GTA IV episode, subtitled as The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Like the first one, The Ballad of Gay Tony will be exclusive to Xbox 360 as a 1600 MP Points download on Xbox Live and be set in the same Liberty City as the original Niko Bellic storyline.

Rockstar’s summary of the story reads, “As Luis Lopez, part-time hoodlum and full-time assistant to legendary nightclub impresario Tony Prince (aka "Gay Tony"), players will struggle with the competing loyalties of family and friends, and with the uncertainty about who is real and who is fake in a world in which everyone has a price.”

For those who don’t have GTA IV, Xbox Live account or a broadband internet connection, or simply don’t like buying stuff online, Rockstar will also be releasing Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City, a compilation of both DLC episodes on one disc that won’t require GTA IV to play. The separate retail package will retail for $39.99 and be an Xbox 360 exclusive.