'The Ballad of Gay Tony' to be Next GTA IV DLC

More GTA IV is on the way.

Grand Theft Auto IV was undoubtedly one of the biggest games of 2008. While it wasn’t an exclusive release on any platform, Microsoft managed to get the upper hand against Sony by securing two exclusive downloadable episodes.

As we’ve seen the The Lost and the Damned, the downloadable episodes are more than just map packs – they’re full fledged expansions easily worth their $20 admission price.

Today Rockstar Games has announced that the second GTA IV episode, subtitled as The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Like the first one, The Ballad of Gay Tony will be exclusive to Xbox 360 as a 1600 MP Points download on Xbox Live and be set in the same Liberty City as the original Niko Bellic storyline.

Rockstar’s summary of the story reads, “As Luis Lopez, part-time hoodlum and full-time assistant to legendary nightclub impresario Tony Prince (aka "Gay Tony"), players will struggle with the competing loyalties of family and friends, and with the uncertainty about who is real and who is fake in a world in which everyone has a price.”

For those who don’t have  GTA IV, Xbox Live account or a broadband internet connection, or simply don’t like buying stuff online, Rockstar will also be releasing Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City, a compilation of both DLC episodes on one disc that won’t require GTA IV to play. The separate retail package will retail for $39.99 and be an Xbox 360 exclusive.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hellwig 28 May 2009 04:35
    "The Ballad of Gay Tony" with a rainbow color scheme? Bring on more protests, this time from the Gay and Lesbian community.

    Rockstar just loves the free publicity they get from these things.
    Reply
  • hellwig 28 May 2009 04:37
    I should comment that I have no knowledge of the game play, nor any evidence that Rockstar has done anything offensive in anyway. All I'm saying is no one who's ever protested a GTA game has ever played one, so I'm assuming the name will be enough to draw fire.
    Reply
  • alvine 28 May 2009 05:01
    I wish they made those on all platforms. I play gta4 on pc and I finished the whole game :(
    Reply
  • 28 May 2009 05:16
    Us gay-folk don't mind, really... We all know how gay people are, as long as the episode doesn't condone violence toward gays, my "people" are cool with it.
    Reply
  • the_one111 28 May 2009 05:34
    hellwig All I'm saying is no one who's ever protested a GTA game has ever played one.Your wrong too.

    Reply
  • LATTEH 28 May 2009 05:38
    no new game play? not coming to PC? dont care...
    Reply
  • jsloan 28 May 2009 08:14
    Hey, i know Tony and he's no faggot. Sure he likes a dancing in his pink tutu, but he ain't packing fudge.
    Reply
  • truehighroller 28 May 2009 11:44
    On some real news, today I called Time Warner and the techie I was speaking with said that Time Warner is still moving forward with their consumption testing and are doing it now apparently. You guys need to investigate that because it sounds to me like they are doing it even though they said they were not. I think this shows what extent that they will go to. I told the tech that I would switch first time it comes near us. Hell I will move just to get away from them if I have to.
    Reply
  • doomtomb 28 May 2009 13:53
    Ummm, would it hurt you to release it on the PC Rockstar? Oh ya, you still haven't fixed the original GTAIV on the PC much at all! If you think patch 1.03 did everything you needed to then you are dead wrong.
    Reply
  • 28 May 2009 14:05
    Guys, this is what Microsoft paid for, to bring it exclusive to the 360, it will come to the PC in the end, im sure of it.
    Reply