Galaxy S9 Gets Oreo as Possible January Launch Nears

Samsung is getting closer and closer to the launch of its Galaxy S9.





The folks over at Galaxy Club have discovered that someone is testing a Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus in the wild that are running on Android 8.0.0 Oreo. It's unclear who exactly is testing the devices, but it's likely that Samsung itself is trying it out to see how it acts in the wild before a launch early next year. SamMobile earlier reported on the Galaxy Club news.



It's notable that Samsung is testing a smartphone running Android 8.0.0. Google currently has Android 8.1 in beta on Nexus and Pixel handsets and there had been some speculation that Samsung would bring the software to its Galaxy S9 line. But considering the company is testing an older version of Oreo, it's possible that Samsung will be forced to update to the operating system version at some point in the future.



Regardless, news that Samsung is testing its Galaxy S9 line suggests the company is well on its way to hitting a reported planned launch date for early 2018. According to earlier reports, Samsung was said to be planning a February unveiling and a March launch for the Galaxy S9.



However, a report surfaced on Monday (Nov. 27) from the Business Korea that said Samsung is actually planning to unveil its new handset line at CES in January and could launch it right around the show. The move would help Samsung compete with LG's G7, which is also expected to be unveiled at CES and launch soon after, not to mention the iPhone X.



When the Galaxy S9 launches, it's expected to packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor -- the first handset to deliver the chip. Additionally, Samsung is said to be planning a vertically aligned dual-lens camera and a rear fingerprint sensor that will sit below those cameras. Some minor design tweaks are also in the works, according to reports.



In addition to Oreo, Samsung is said to be planning a new operating system skin called AI UX that would sit atop Google's platform. It would include many more features powered by Bixby and the company's artificial intelligence features.