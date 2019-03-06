Killer Deal: Get a Free Year of Sprint Unlimited Service

We've seen some generous phone plans in the past, but Sprint's current deal might top them all.

For a limited time, Sprint is offering a free year of its Unlimited service when you bring your Verizon or AT&T phone to their network. It's that simple — you get free unlimited data, talk, and text for one year. Plus, you get global roaming in 200+ locations and "DVD quality" streaming. After your year is up, you'll pay $60/month.

Shutterstock

Before you can make the switch, you'll need to find your phone's IMEI or MEID number and enter it into Sprint's website to ensure it works on their CDMA network. (If it's not compatible, you can trade it in for a Sprint phone).

Next, you'll need to order a SIM kit ($2.99/each) and pay the $10 overnight shipping fee. You'll also have to pay Sprint's $30 activation fee, but after two months you'll receive it back via a $30 credit. Going forward, Sprint will bill you a standard $2.50 admin fee and a $0.40 regulatory fee per month; otherwise, you'll pay nothing else for service.

By comparison, Verizon's base Unlimited plan costs $65/month for one line ($780 annually) and AT&T's Unlimited plan is $70/month ($840 annually).

This isn't the first time Sprint has offered this deal. In the past, it's included 1080p streaming and mobile hotspot support. Nevertheless, it's still a solid deal for anyone looking to save some serious cash.

Sprint's Unlimited offer ends April 4.