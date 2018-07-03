Fortnite Cheats Bring Malware to Overeager Players

Ever tried to cheat at Fortnite? You might be infected.



(Image credit: Epic Games)

Game-streaming platform Rainway has discovered a vulnerability in Fortnite cheat software that it claims is impacting "tens of thousands" of players.

Rainway CEO Andrew Sampson wrote in a blog post that on June 26, the team noticed a spike in security alerts, specifically from users who were using extra software to try to cheat at Fortnite.

The program, which claimed to generate free in-game currency and provide automated targeting, was able to execute a man-in-the-middle attack on computers that had it installed. It was able to insert itself between infected computers and web pages to which the computers were trying to connect, and alter the pages and potentially access private information.

How do you stop this from happening to you? It's simple: Don't download sketchy cheat programs. You never know what could come with them. As Sampson wrote, "An excellent personal security tip is that if something is too good to be true, you're probably going to need to reformat your PC."



