Black Friday Deal: 4K Fire TV Stick Is Now Just $35

Update November 2019: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here. Follow our coverage for the best holidays deals.

As per usual, Black Friday is starting early for Amazon products — including the company's entire suite of streaming devices. In addition to the Fire TV Cube hitting its lowest price ever, Amazon's Fire TV Stick and brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K are both getting deep discounts.

These sales are now live.

Amazon's Current Deals

Currently, you can snag the Fire TV Stick for $24.99 ($15 off) and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 ($15 off). While that's not the best deal we've seen on the Fire TV Stick (it dropped to just $19.99 on Prime Day), it's still a good value for Amazon's excellent entry-level streamer.

More importantly, this is the first sale we've ever seen on Amazon's just-released Fire TV Stick 4K.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The standard Fire TV Stick is a solid buy for folks with 1080p TVs, giving you access to virtually every streaming service out there in addition to a handy Alexa voice remote. The Fire TV Stick 4K has the same robust feature set but with 4K HDR streaming support — if you own a 4K television, paying an extra $10 for the upgraded stick is a no-brainer.

We were fans of the Fire TV Stick 4K's zippy interface, rich app selection and improved Alexa remote in our review, though we noted that it doesn't quite top our overall favorite streaming device, the Roku Streaming Stick+.

If you need more robust functionality, including hands-free Alexa support and cable box integration, you can spring for Amazon's Fire TV Cube 4K, which has the biggest discount of the three streaming devices at $59.99 ($60 off).

We'll be bringing you all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Tom's Guide, so be sure to check back frequently for the best discounts.