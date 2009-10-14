Trending

Dyson Bladeless Fan Still Really Blows

By

It's a fan. That's what it does.

Are you caught in the dog days of summer, sweating it out? Well, neither are we, but that's not stopping Dyson from coming out with one of the most innovative ways to push air since the fan.

Unlike the original fan, though, with its blade-based design, Dyson's new Air Multiplier creates a smooth, uninterrupted stream of air. This will be a huge plus for those who are bothered by the "unpleasant buffeting" created by traditional fan designs.

How does it work? Dyson described in its press release: "Air is drawn into the base of the machine. The air is forced up into the loop amplifier and accelerated through the 1.3mm annular aperture, creating a jet of air that hugs the airfoil-shaped ramp. While exiting the loop amplifier, the jet pulls air from behind the fan into the airflow (inducement). At the same time, the surrounding air from the front and sides of the machine are forced into the air stream (entrainment), amplifying it 15 times. The result is a constant uninterrupted flow of cooling air."

Apparently, the new fan design is a product of four years of work by Dyson’s fluid dynamics engineers, who ran hundreds of simulations. Air fluctuations were mapped with "Laser Doppler Anemometry," helping measure control the machine’s airflow.

“We realised that this inducement, or amplification, effect could be further enhanced by passing airflow over a ramp,” said James Dyson. “And of course this was the point where the idea of a bladeless fan became a real possibility. Here was a way to create turbulent-free air and finally do away with blades.”

While many of us don't have a problem with the traditional spinning blade fan, there's nothing to say that something better can't be built. Dyson's done it, and now we'll see if the new innovative design will be one that will eventually replace what we've been using for as long as I can remember.

Don't expect that living on the edge of fan technology to be cheap, however, as the 10-inch models run for $300, and the supreme 12-inch model is $330.

72 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Greg_77 14 October 2009 02:41
    I really have never been bothered by the blades of a fan or the "unpleasant buffeting" created by them so I will just save my $300 and get a "old fashion" blade fan from Walmart for ten bucks.
    Reply
  • the_krasno 14 October 2009 02:41
    Now imagine what this could mean for computer cooling, all the advantages! You could cool a case more easily and efficiently because the flow of air can be controlled independently of where the air actually comes.

    This almost sounds closer to air conditioning than to a regular fan.
    Reply
  • IndyColts99 14 October 2009 02:44
    300 bucks for a fan? Man that blows.....
    Reply
  • sunflier 14 October 2009 02:45
    Oh, just great! Now how will I get the cool sound effect sitting next to the spinnig blades repeating, "Luke, I am your faaaatherrr"?
    Reply
  • sunflier 14 October 2009 02:47
    .300 bucks for a fan? Man that blows.....

    yes, and if you spend an extra $30 for the 12" it'll blow even more...

    ;P
    Reply
  • blarneypete 14 October 2009 02:50
    It does use a type of turbine in the base, but still this thing is way cool. Moving the air up the ramp on the inside of the circle is really the key to grabbing air from all around it. This is really cool stuff.
    Reply
  • brendano257 14 October 2009 02:51
    Very innovative and all...but personally I've never been bothered by the awful stream of air a fan produces? They work fine for me as far as I know. Now if that option could work with very little noise compared to a standard fan, THEN you've got my interest.
    Reply
  • hellwig 14 October 2009 02:51
    A bladeless fan, but "Air is drawn into the base of the machine. The air is forced up into the loop amplifier and accelerated through the 1.3mm annular aperture, creating a jet of air that hugs the airfoil-shaped ramp."

    So basically, they use a mystery device to draw air in and force it into the loop amplifier. $1 says they use a bladed fan to do this. In other words, this isn't a bladeless fan, its a airspeed/volume amplifier.

    Nice try Dyson, but I left your overpriced and under-performing vacuum (according to Consumer Reports) on the store shelf, and I'll probably leave this $300 piece of crap there too.
    Reply
  • AdamB5000 14 October 2009 02:51
    Cool and interesting!
    Reply
  • doomtomb 14 October 2009 02:53
    How about the acoustics? Much quieter with turbulence I'm guessing.
    Reply