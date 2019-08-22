How to Connect a Nest Thermostat to Alexa

The Nest Learning Thermostat is already pretty good at knowing the temperature at which you're most comfortable, but if you want even more precise control, you can command it through Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Using nothing but your voice, you can raise and lower the temperature, without leaving the comfort of your couch or bed. Here's how to link the Nest and Alexa.

Update (August 2019): Google is phasing out the Works with Nest program. If you've moved your Nest account to a Google account, you'll have to reconnect Alexa with your Nest devices, and enable a new Alexa skill.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Open the Amazon Alexa app, and select Devices. The Devices tab is the icon on the bottom right that's shaped like a home.



2. Press the plus sign in the top right corner.



3. Select Add Device.



4. Select Thermostat.



5. Select " Google Nest."



6. Download the Google Nest app.

7. Enable the Google Nest skill.



(Image credit: Future)

8. Log in to your Google account, and allow Alexa access to your Google Nest information. If you have more than one Nest device, such as a security camera or smoke detector, you can opt to share their information with Alexa here, too.



(Image credit: Future)

9. Allow Amazon Alexa to access your Google account.

(Image credit: Future)

10. Press Discover Devices.



11. Select your Nest Thermostat.

You're all set. You can now say phrases such as "Alexa, change temperature to 75 degrees," or "Change Nest to 71 degrees" to set the temperature in your home.



