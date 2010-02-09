Trending

Chinese Company Copies Google; Makes 'Goojje'

By

Chinese software firm pirates Google logo.

China's known for its knock-offs, copies, bootlegs, etc. One of the latest to be targeted by the copycat industries is Google, which had its logo themes ripped off for a Chinese search and social networking website.

Goojje, as it is called, has its main page looking as follows:

Reuters reports that Goojje has already stopped using its original URL, www.goojje.com, which now redirects to www.dierqi.com, though the content appears to be the same.

While the Goojje logo has been in use for some time, a Google spokeswoman confirmed today that company has officially asked Goojje to stop copying Google's trademarked logo.

Google isn't the only one having its toes stepped on, however, as the paw print in the Goojje logo seems to be lifted from China's own Baidu search engine.

Topics

Internet
42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • brendano257 10 February 2010 05:26
    Sigh...
    Reply
  • mianmian 10 February 2010 05:37
    I can't help laughing while I saw this logo.
    Reply
  • grieve 10 February 2010 05:41
    While this is clearly a google ripoff... I can't help but think it is a totally different name, how is it infringing on google?

    I can't make a pop and call it papsi? or a shoe and name it snikee?

    Reply
  • mayne92 10 February 2010 05:41
    Haha...does this surprise anyone??? I'm sure their search-crawlers are nothing compared to Google's...
    Reply
  • adipose 10 February 2010 05:42
    old news...
    Reply
  • adipose 10 February 2010 05:43
    http://nexus404.com/Blog/2010/01/30/goojje-search-engine-launches-in-china-goojje-to-replace-google-search-in-china/
    Reply
  • Cache 10 February 2010 05:49
    mianmianI can't help laughing while I saw this logo.
    Seriously! The only thing missing were some flashing banner ads and a dancing... oh, they have a dancing hamster. Or chipmunk. Some kind of small furry creature, at any rate.
    Reply
  • Lewis57 10 February 2010 06:08
    This was inevitable imo.
    Reply
  • noobiggie 10 February 2010 06:10
    These guys will create knock-offs for ANYTHING. Even if it's a shitty product they will create a knock-off, they will even create a knock-off of shit itself (in different colors I'm sure)
    Reply
  • Socnom 10 February 2010 06:15
    China's new slogan:
    Don't want the real thing? There is a knockoff for that.

    oh wait. that is copyrighted too.
    Reply