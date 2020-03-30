The best TVs in 2020

The best TVs look amazing, sound great and are packed with cool features and content. But how do you find the best TV for you? And can you really find a great TV that will fit your budget? It can be daunting, but we're on your side. We've tested and reviewed dozens of TVs in the last year to find the best TVs you can buy, at any price.

Whether it's a small second TV for the kitchen or garage or a TV for your home theater that will knock your socks off when you fire up a movie in 4K, we're here to help with real-world advice, explanations for all the technical jargon and thorough, test-based reviews that help you know a good TV from bad. From OLED smart TVs and OLED alternatives to 75-inch behemoths and even outdoor TVs, we're here to help you find a great TV.

TV buying guide: Quick tips for buying the right set

The best TV antennas for cutting the cord

Need something for your computer? See the best monitors

And there's always new stuff coming. Check out our recent reviews of the Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1, our new favorite Vizio TV, or the Hisense H9F, a killer Android TV. And get a glimpse of what's coming in 2020, with guides to new models from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio, Philips and Hisense, along with every Roku TV that's been announced.

What are the best TVs?

If you want the very best, the LG C9 OLED is our favorite 4K smart TV overall, delivering gorgeous picture quality and a genuinely intelligent smart TV experience, all in a sleek design. But there are lots of great affordable 4K TVs as well.

For something that's a little more affordable, the Vizio M Series Quantum is the best 4K TV under $1,000, delivering a premium smart-TV experience and quantum-dot enhanced picture quality. The TCL 6-Series Roku TV is another killer value, combining a great 65-inch TV with some of our favorite smart TV features, all for a good price. And for those on a really tight budget, check out the Vizio V-Series 50-inch (V505-G9). It's the best cheap TV, selling for under $300, but you'll need to settle for a slightly smaller screen.

If money's not an issue, the Sony Master Series A9G OLED TV delivers the best picture and sound quality you can get, even beating out the rest of the models on our best TVs list.

The Samsung Q90 QLED TV is also a great premium set, and our pick for the best OLED alternative on the market. If you want that same quantum dot enhancement for less, we also really like the Vizio P-Series Quantum X, our favorite Vizio model to date.

And finally, if you're looking for something more specialized, we've got that, too. There's the Insignia 43-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition, our favorite Amazon-powered TV. The Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV is our top pick for sets larger than 65 inches. And if you need something to use in the backyard or out by the pool, the SunBriteTV Veranda Series is the best outdoor TV you can get.

The best TVs you can buy today

LG C9 OLED (Image credit: LG)

1. LG C9 OLED TV

The best 4K TV overall

Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 57 x 32.7 x 1.8 inches | Weight: 55.6 pounds

Impeccable OLED display has best-in-class performance

Cutting-edge connectivity and smart-TV features

Built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

High price

The LG C9 OLED wowed us in more ways than one, with a best-in-class OLED display, superb smart features and a design that looks impressive even when the TV is off. This OLED display is the best we've seen on a 4K TV, with excellent color reproduction, precision lighting and unbeatable black levels. Combine this stunning performance with strong sound quality and cutting-edge connectivity, like HDMI 2.1 , and the C9 OLED is clearly the best TV we've reviewed.

But LG pushes things just a bit further with the addition of extra-brainy smart-TV features. Building upon the already-impressive webOS platform, the new ThinQ AI-enhanced TV has both Google Home and Amazon Alexa built-in, an industry first. Pair that with a new dashboard for controlling all of your smart home devices, and the LG C9 OLED looks to be the smartest TV we've tested.

Read our full LG C9 OLED review.

Vizio M Series Quantum (Image credit: Vizio)

2. Vizio M Series Quantum

Our favorite smart-TV value

Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum Dot | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 57.3 x 35.6 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 53.4 pounds

Quantum-dot display that delivers vibrant color

Local dimming for great HDR performance

Flexible smart features and plenty of free content

Limited app selection on TV

The Vizio M Series Quantum delivers a premium quantum-dot display for a reasonable price and adds SmartCast 3.0 — Vizio's evolving smart TV platform — to make it the best TV you'll get for under $1,000. With free content included right out of the box and a huge range of available apps and add-ons, it's also a great choice for cord cutters that want to ditch their cable bill for more personalized streaming options.

With local dimming and color-boosting technology, the M Series Quantum has impressive picture quality and great HDR performance, complete with Dolby Vision support. A built-in Google Chromecast opens up a vast landscape of apps and services, and the updated SmartCast software includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, making it just as good for iOS users.

Read our full Vizio M Series Quantum 65-inch (M658-G1) review .

Sony Master Series A9G OLED TV (Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony Master Series A9G OLED TV

The best picture and sound you can buy

Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI, 3 USB | Size: 57 x 32.8 x 1.6 inches | Weight: 46.7 pounds

Superb performance with excellent picture and sound

Refined design

Improved remote control

Best version of Android TV yet

Some features disabled by default

The Sony Master Series A9G OLED looks and sounds superb, delivering performance that beats even the best TVs this year. The OLED panel has top-notch color, excellent HDR support with bright highlights and rich shadows, and the pixel-perfect contrast and lighting that only OLED can provide. The sound might be even better than the display, thanks to Sony's impressive Acoustic Surface Audio+ which turns the entire glass panel into a high-end speaker with sound that comes right from the screen and better bass than even many soundbars provide.

But Sony goes above and beyond simple picture and sound with the best version of Android TV yet and Sony's redesigned remote control, which combine into a truly great smart TV experience. The only question people need to ask themselves about the Sony Master Series A9G OLED is whether the category-leading performance and premium smart TV features are worth the the ultra-premium price.

Read our full Sony Master Series A9G OLED review.

TCL 6-Series 65-inch Roku TV (Image credit: TCL)

4. TCL 6-Series 65-inch Roku TV

A killer big-screen value with Roku

Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 57.1 x 32.9 x 3.0 inches | Weight: 52.3 pounds

Great picture quality

Impressive backlight with 120 dimming zones

Roku's reliably good smart TV platform

Imperfect off-angle viewing

No private-listening headphone jack on remote

The 2018 TCL 6-Series Roku TV is one of the best bargains in the TV world, offering a great smart-TV experience and a surprisingly high level of quality from top to bottom, all for less than $1,000. Even as it gets replaced by a newer version of the 6-Series, this model boasts one of the best values you can get in a smart TV.

The Roku TV platform is one of our favorites for smart TVs, offering a huge selection of apps and content, intuitive navigation and plenty of fun features. But the TV itself is what really won us over, with excellent picture quality, great backlighting and HDR capability, Dolby Vision support and a sleek, well-made design. Even two years later, it's one of the best TV bargains available.

Read our full TCL 6-Series Roku TV review .

Vizio V-Series 50-inch (Image credit: Vizio)

5. Vizio V-Series 50-inch (V505-G9)

The best 4K TV under $500

Screen Size: 50 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 44.1 x 25.6 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 21.3 pounds

Decent picture quality with better-than-average HDR support

Built-in Google Chromecast

Free content comes standard

Limited port selection

Quiet audio

The Vizio V-Series (V505-G9) manages to be a pretty great 50-inch smart TV for its low price. For under $300, you get good color and decent HDR support, with capable built-in audio. It's also a full-featured smart TV, with Vizio's SmartCast software, which includes several apps, immediate access to free content, built-in Chromecast for even more options and compatibility with Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers.

Add a smartphone or tablet to the mix and you'll have a deep bench of streaming apps to enjoy on the TV in addition to the hundreds of free shows and movies you get on the handful of local SmartCast apps and Vizio's WatchFree streaming offerings. The Vizio V-Series (V505-G9) offers pretty great quality for the money, and offers a collection of smart features that feel like a steal.

Read our full Vizio V-Series 50-inch (V505-G9) review.

Samsung Q90 QLED TV (Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung Q90 QLED TV

A great OLED alternative

Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum Dot | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 57.1 x 32.7 x 1.6 inches | Weight: 62.4 pounds

Fantastic picture quality with bright colors and deep blacks

Clean design with Samsung One Connect Box

Rich, smart TV platform with exclusive Apple TV app

Subpar Bixby voice assistant

No Dolby Vision

The Samsung Q90 QLED TV is the best premium 4K LCD TV on the market and a valid alternative to OLED. Samsung's quantum-dot technology continues to close the gap with OLED, offering premium picture quality so good that we had to compare the two side by side to spot the differences. Packed with every technology Samsung has to improve picture quality — ranging from quantum dots and black filters to 400+ dimming zones and an arsenal of processing smarts — the Q90 is the best 4K TV Samsung makes, and it shows.

It also has some unexpectedly smart features that nobody else on our best TV list offers, like AMD's FreeSync for optimized gaming and a polished smart home control dashboard that makes it the brainy hub for all of your connected devices.

Read our full Samsung Q90 QLED TV review .

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition (Image credit: Insignia)

7. Insignia 43-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition

The best Amazon Fire TV

Screen Size: 43 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 38.2 x 22.5 x 3.2 inches | Weight: 19.6 pounds

Affordable 4K smart TV

HDR support

Built-in Alexa voice assistant

No far-field mics for Alexa

Annoying ads

Amazon keeps trying to make Fire TV work as a competitor to Roku, and that's finally happening with the Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition. After a few disappointing early attempts, the Insignia made us sit up and take notice with respectable performance for an inexpensive TV. This model offers good picture quality and solid sound, and its color gamut and accuracy beat those of other Amazon-powered TVs. This Insignia is easily the best TV we've seen with the "Fire TV Edition" label, and it's the only one to get our recommendation.

It's also packed with features for the Amazon faithful, such as built-in Alexa voice interaction, Amazon's huge selection of Fire TV apps, and a smart TV experience that puts Amazon Prime Video front and center. This is a solid sub-$500 smart TV and the best Amazon-based TV on the market.

Read our full Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition review .

(Image credit: Vizio)

8. Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1

Our favorite Vizio TV

Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 5 | Size: 57 x 32.7 x 2.7 inches | Weight: 54.06 pounds

Excellent color reproduction

Deep blacks

Very competitive price

Mediocre smart TV features

Poor audio performance

The Vizio P-Series Quantum X (PX65-G1) is a solid 4K TV that can contend with some of the best in terms of picture quality, delivering deep, vivid color, crisp detail and rich black levels, making it one of the best TVs for the money.

The affordable price is also nice, but it means you'll need to accept some limitations, such as the limited number of apps on the SmartCast TV, and the wimpy sound offered by the set's 10-watt speakers. But those minor niceties are omitted to shave down the price, and the Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 definitely delivers on affordability, making it a great value, as well as our favorite Vizio TV. Pair this TV with a good soundbar and your smartphone, for seamless use with all of your favorite apps, and you've got a killer TV any way you look at it.

Read our full Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 review .

Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV (Image credit: Sony)

9. Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV

A great big-screen TV

Screen Size: 75 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 65.9 x 37.8 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 77.6 pounds

Sleek design and strong feature set

Excellent Android TV 8.0 with built-in Chromecast

Improved remote control

Prominent halos in backlighting

Weak volume and bass

TVs are bigger than ever, but they aren't always great. Thankfully, the Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV manages to avoid most of the big-screen pitfalls, delivering great picture quality, wide viewing angles and a feature set that's just as impressive as the 75-inch display. It's the best TV we've seen in this larger class.

Sony has also polished up the smart TV experience, updating its TVs with the sleeker Android TV 8.0 and giving the TV a redesigned remote control. Pair this extra-large TV with a good soundbar or surround sound set, and you'll have a great home theater worth showing off to the neighbors. For an extra-large screen that's just as big on value, the Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV is a smart buy.

Read our full Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV review .

SunBrite TV 55-inch Veranda Outdoor TV (Image credit: SunBrite)

10. SunBriteTV Veranda Series

The best outdoor TV

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 49.4 x 28.7 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 47 pounds

Solid 4K picture with HDR support

Rugged outdoor design

Strong picture and sound performance

No smart functions

The average TV is no match for rain, snow, dust or heat. But the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 55-inch outdoor TV is made for those conditions, with a rugged design that can withstand the elements. Whether it's in a cold garage or out on an enclosed porch, the weather-sealed chassis fends of precipitation, dirt and bugs, and even has a sealed compartment for HDMI hookups. The screen is made to be viewed in shady conditions where even ambient sunlight would trip up a normal TV.

With HDR capability and strong overall performance, the SunBrite is a great TV for any outdoor setting. And thanks to some excellent built-in speakers, there's no need to get a soundbar. If you want a great outdoor set, this is the best TV to get.

Read our full SunBriteTV Veranda Series 55-inch review .

How to choose the best TV for you

If you're trying to find the right TV for you, there are several factors to consider, from the basics of screen size and resolution, to the specific smart features and ports offered on a given model. We recommend most homes opt for a 55- or 65-inch TV with 4K resolution. We're also big fans of smart TVs, which let you stream all of your favorite shows and use dozens of apps without a second device.

We have extensive shopping advice, like our TV buying guide and figuring out what size TV you should buy. And if you still have questions about smart TV features and capabilities, check out Smart TVs: Everything you need to know.

Our TV reviews also look at how well each TV performs in key areas, like picture quality and sound, so don't forget to look up the model you're interested in to see our TV reviews.

You can find smaller 4K TVs that sell for less than $500, which will spare you some cash for some of the best soundbars or streaming devices to go with your set. However, you'll want to pay more for features like HDR support and a decent number of HDMI ports. Generally speaking, you'll pay around $500 for a lower-price, 55-inch, 4K TV and at least $900 for a 65-inch model. Premium 4K TVs can sell for thousands of dollars, but we find that the sweet spot for superior performance and value is right around the $2,000 mark.

How we test TVs

Evaluating TVs is about more than just kicking back to watch a movie. We lab test every TV, measuring color gamut, color accuracy and brightness to objectively see which sets are the best for these key indicators. We also test for lag time, measuring to the millisecond how long it takes for content to travel from the original source to the screen. We use these results to make numbers-based comparisons about color and display quality.

We spend time with each set to get more-subjective evaluation and see how our lab results translate into real-world performance. We also compare sets side by side and view samples from the latest movies, specialized test patterns that highlight strengths and weaknesses of each display, and a range of content across several sources. With that information, we can tell you which TVs look best, sound best and offer the best viewing experience.

Finally, we evaluate the smart TV functions and apps for each TV, looking at everything from the remote control design to the voice interaction