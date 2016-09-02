Apple to Unveil New Beats Headphones with iPhone 7

One of the biggest questions going into next Wednesday's iPhone 7 event is "How will Apple try to sell us on iPhones without headphone jacks?" The answer may be partially revealed, thanks to an email that probably shouldn't have been sent by the Beats PR team.

The French Apple news website igeneration published an emailed invitation to the Sept. 7 event that included the statement "a selection of new Beats by Dre products will be unveiled," letting the proverbial cat out of the bag in a very un-Apple move. Adding more fuel to the fire about the legitimacy of this rumor, the Beats press service asked that the image of the email be taken down.

We'll likely see multiple Beats headphones released, as recent filings by Apple to the Eurasian Economic Commission noted three different "wireless headphone models" under the the Beats brand. That selection will likely include over-ear, on-ear and in-ear designs, to cover the range of preferences.

The Beats headphones line-item in the filing is separate from an Apple AirPods mention, so it's likely that the Beats headphones will be sold separately, and not as a pack-in.



Apple acquired Beats Electronics, makers of the ubiquitous headphones, in 2014. While Beats execs Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre and Trent Reznor all played roles in the launch or revision of Apple Music, we've seen seen little other explanation for the acquisition to date.