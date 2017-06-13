Take $30 Off Amazon's Portable Alexa Speaker

Like the Echo and Echo Dot, the Amazon Tap was designed to let you perform a variety of hands-free tasks, from streaming music to controlling your thermostat. However, unlike its siblings, the Tap was designed for on-the-go use letting you take Alexa to the backyard, patio, or even camping.

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the price of its Tap Bluetooth Speaker to just $99.99. That's $30 off and the best price we've seen for the Tap since the holidays.

When it originally debuted, the Tap required you to press a button on the device before you could summon Alexa. However, a firmware update now allows you to control your Tap by simply saying, "Alexa," like you would on an Echo or Echo Dot. This turns the Tap into a portable — and cheaper — version of Amazon's Echo.

In our hands-on, the Tap's battery lasted about 9 hours. When it's not streaming music, it can be used to control lights, thermostats, and more. True audiophiles will want to pair it with a stronger speaker, such as the Bose SoundLink Mini Speaker II, but otherwise the Amazon Tap is a perfect solution for taking Alexa on the road. The sale ends June 17.