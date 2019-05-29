Amazon Echo Show 5: Specs, Release Date and Price

The Echo Show was just the beginning for Amazon's smart-display lineup. And those of you who want Alexa in your home but don't want to shell out for a more expensive smart speaker may be in luck.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon announced this morning the Echo Show 5, an $89 touchscreen Echo device. The product will ship June 26.



The Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display, which is just over half the size of the Echo Show's 10.1-inch screen, but still much larger than the Echo Spot's 2.5-inch face. It's actually much closer in size to the $129 Google Nest Hub.

Amazon Echo Show 5 vs. Google Nest Hub: Specs compared

Specs Echo Show 5 Google Nest Hub Price $89 $129 Screen Size 5.5 inches 7 inches Overall Size 5.8 x 3.4 x 2.9 inches 7 x 4.5 x 2.7 inches Camera 1 MP None Speaker 1 4-Watt 1 "Full-range"



The other factor that differentiates the Echo Show is an emphasis on video chat. Amazon is selling a $19 magnetic stand that will help you adjust the Show 5's viewing angle. Don't worry—there's a physical shutter to cover the camera when you're not using it. However, the Echo Show 5's camera has a resolution of just 1MP, compared to the 5MP camera on the pricier Echo Show. Additionally, the Echo Show 5 has a single speaker (rather than dual speakers) and also lacks the Zigbee radio of the larger Show, which means you can't use it as a smart home hub. Still, for the price, it should be very appealing for those who want a smart speaker for their nightstand.



Apart from that, this seems like a miniature version of the Echo Show, with all of the same features available on the screen, the same colors (Charcoal and Sandstone), a similar design and the same voice assistant built in. Stay tuned for our review when the device ships.



