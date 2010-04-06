Trending

Star Wars: Dark Forces Heading to PSN

The old-school Star Wars FPS is finally heading to Sony's PlayStation Network for the PS3 and PSP.

Star Wars: Dark Forces for DOS and Mac appeared at the dawn of the first-person shooter genre: a golden era when Doom made its initial market appearance and forced developers to scramble for funds to create similar products. Dark Forces, hitting the scene in 1995, could easily fit into that "clone" category, featuring the same fast-paced gameplay but with Stormtroopers rather than Imps.

With that said, the game also received praise for expanding on the genre, adding elements not seen prior to its release. The game was great, and threw the Star Wars universe into a whole new territory. Currently the PC version can be downloaded from Steam for a meager five bucks.

Dark Forces also found its way onto the original PlayStation console in 1996. It didn't do quite as well as the PC and Mac versions in regards to actual review scores. Many reviewers claimed that the game had lower-quality graphics and lower frame-rates when compared to the PC version, offering a "visually dated" appearance.

Still, that hasn't stopped Sony from porting the original game to the PlayStation Network via its PSOne Classics. The ESRB actually revealed its eventual release for the PlayStation 3 and PSP, however currently there's no set date. Honestly, this would be an awesome game for the handheld unit.

PC gamers wanting to see a little Star Wars retro-action might be able to find the demo floating around somewhere on the internet. Here's one link although you'll need to download at your own risk.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Regulas 06 April 2010 08:11
    I remember playing that game, it was good for it's day.
  • Regulas 06 April 2010 08:12
  • Rahbot 06 April 2010 08:13
    I still have my org copy with the box and book. I also have DF2 I love that so much more then the first.
  • Tindytim 06 April 2010 08:14
    I'm still waiting for a proper sequel to Jedi Knight 2, but I guess this will tide me over.
  • Regulas 06 April 2010 08:16
    Sorry for the double post, Tom's was not showing anything so I thought it did not go through.
  • matt87_50 06 April 2010 09:17
    dark forces was awesome. I played it far more than any doom or quake. and Jedi Knight II was probably my favourite Quake III era fps too. (though not for the shooting). I too dream of a proper non lamed squeal for that. Force unleashed just doesn't cut it.
  • IronRyan21 06 April 2010 10:15
    A Call of Duty-ish Dark Forces Sequel would be awesome! Dark Forces was my first FPS game!
  • Tindytim 06 April 2010 10:18
    IronRyan21A Call of Duty-ish Dark Forces Sequel would be awesome! Dark Forces was my first FPS game!There was already a Dark Forces sequel, 3 of them (if you count JK3 as an actual game rather than a glorified expansion pack).
  • husker 06 April 2010 10:33
    Jedi Academy was also great. If you loved DF 1 & 2 and didn't play this then it is a must for you!
  • the_krasno 06 April 2010 10:40
    Mysteries of the Sith, hands off, the best on the series.
