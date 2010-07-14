Play Those Classic SNES Games on Your iPad

Want to play classics like Mario Kart and Chrono Trigger on the iPad? Given Apple's closed app ecosystem—and the relatively undefined legality of using console game ROMS—the procedure involves a little jailbreaking. And you'll also have to shell out cash to play, paying $6 to download snes4iphone or SNESHD from the Cydia marketplace.
Once you jump through these hoops though, you'll be taking advantage of the tablet's generous pixel real estate in no time. Video instructions below:
Obviously you can apply the same step-by-step to your iPhone or iPod touch, so long as your device can be jailbroken to run Cydia. Full text instructions are here.
gpaceI do have an SNES and the games, so to play it on the go, I got a SNES emulator for Pocket PC. Total cost, $0. Difficulty? Copy and paste onto an SD card. That was it. No jailbreaking, or cost, or breaking the law. Plays very smoothly and looked great on the VGA size screen.
BTW, roms are illegal, regardless of whether you own the system, games, or delete them within 24 hours. There is no "backup" in the licensing. They really only care about games they want to re release though.
If you want to run an Apple related ad every day fine but lets at least hear some comparable news on Android. I'm sure there are people out there using Android in unique ways as well. Heck my friend at work had his baby do something cute with his Droid Incredible the other day. If I write an article about how the world will now be a better place because of it do you think we can put it up here? Gee that would be neat.
Honestly it depends on where you live, and the reason software like Clone DVD still is being sold. You ARE allowed one back up copy per real copy.
http://www.copyright.gov/help/faq/faq-digital.html
Now when talking about SNES ROM's the licensing was pretty weird and no one probably read it... So I can't say if they mention anything about making a back up, if they didn't mention it then it falls under section 117 and you can make one copy per original you own. (I myself would get in deep doo doo on this one since I keep multiple back ups of my hard drive in case one is a dud lol)
Also you can't download them, you have to make your own back up, Not as hard as it once was though.
