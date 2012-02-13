Trending

Reddit Bans Sexual or Suggestive Content Featuring Minors

By

News-sharing site Reddit has changed its policy regarding the posting of suggestive images of minors.

Social site Reddit this past weekend announced a change in policy that will see all images of children that are suggestive or sexual in nature banned from the site. The move comes after increased pressure from outside groups to shutdown certain subreddits that revolve around the posting of said images. Owned by Advance Publications, Reddit said in a blog post published yesterday that the change in policy was necessary.

"We have very few rules here on reddit; no spamming, no cheating, no personal info, nothing illegal, and no interfering the site's functions. Today we are adding another rule: No suggestive or sexual content featuring minors," the website said in a statement. "In the past, we have always dealt with content that might be child pornography along strict legal lines [...] our previous policy to deal with it on a case by case basis has become unsustainable. We have changed our policy because interpreting the vague and debated legal guidelines on a case by case basis has become a massive distraction and risks Reddit being pulled in to legal quagmire."

Reddit says that before yesterday's change to policy, it followed the legal guidelines and reporting procedures outlined by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This includes making reports directly to the NCMEC where appropriate.

"We have taken all reports of illegal content seriously, and when warranted we made reports directly to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who works directly with the FBI. When a situation is reported to us where a child might be abused or in danger, we make that report."

The policy change comes hot on the heels of a campaign by SomethingAwful.com that encouraged users to contact their local churches, schools, and law enforcement officials in an effort to get Reddit to remove the offending subreddits. In September, the site saw similar pressure after Anderson Cooper ran a segment highlighting the subreddit r/jailbait.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jl0329 14 February 2012 01:44
    This should be done years ago.

    Zero tolerance for child pornography.

    Reply
  • xcomvic 14 February 2012 01:45
    good
    Reply
  • gmarsack 14 February 2012 01:52
    Makes perfect sense. Wish every website followed this policy - I mean, seriously, who needs this kind of content?
    Reply
  • N.Broekhuijsen 14 February 2012 01:57
    and THIS, is the only form of censorship that I fully support!
    Reply
  • wiyosaya 14 February 2012 02:06
    IMHO, it is amazing that sites like this do not have such a policy in place when they go live. WTF??
    Reply
  • scythe944 14 February 2012 02:39
    "We have very few rules here on reddit; no spamming, no cheating, no personal info, nothing illegal..."

    Like Child porn or suggestive images relating to children wouldn't have been illegal in the first place?
    Reply
  • willard 14 February 2012 02:48
    jl0329This should be done years ago. Zero tolerance for child pornography.It's not that they allowed child porn in the past, it's that some images aren't actually porn, but fall into an incredibly creepy gray area. Previously they evaluated this all on a case by case basis, now they're just issuing a blanket ban.

    Come on people, use your heads. Reddit was not allowing child porn prior to this announcement.
    Reply
  • freggo 14 February 2012 02:48
    "Today we are adding another rule: No suggestive or sexual content featuring minors"

    Adding ?
    Since when is this crap legal to begin with?

    Reply
  • __-_-_-__ 14 February 2012 03:31
    this is a shame. Shame on them to do it only NOW!!!
    how much child pornography have they promoted in all these years?!?!
    this is serious shit!
    Reply
  • 14 February 2012 03:50
    That's what all the "le" stuff was about, I recall. Some sort of secret code for pedophiles. Reddit is truly one of the most disgusting websites around.
    Reply