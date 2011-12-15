Google Kills Google Shoot View, the Street View-based FPS

Google Shoot View allowed players to play an FPS using familiar neighborhoods as the backdrop for the game and uses innocent bystanders as stationary targets. BusinessInsider reports that Dutch digital ad agency Pool Worldwide received a warning from Google that its game violated the Google Maps Terms of Service. As a result, Pool pulled the game.

"We received an email that apparently it was infringing on their terms of use, so we put the rest of the site down," Creative director Erwin Kleinjan said, adding that for the three days that the game existed, it had peaked at about 3,000 visitors per minute and crashed the company's web server.

Google has not yet commented publicly on its decision to pull Pool's permission to use the Google Street View API, however, it's not exactly hard to see why Google would want to distance itself from such a project, especially in light of recent events at Virginia Tech, Belgium's city of Liege, and, earlier this year, the Norwegian island of Utøya.

Check out the trailer for the game below. While it doesn't show any game play, it does offer an idea of what the game is like.

Looks like the trailer has been pulled. However, there is now gameplay on YouTube, courtesy of user Shurkill. Check it out: