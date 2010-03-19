Trending

Man Tried to Sell His Son on Craigslist for $5,000

By

A Spokane man identifying himself as Rick Obelophy is the subject of a police investigation after he tried to sell his son on Craigslist for $5,000.

The Spokane Review reports that last month a woman spotted a Craigslist ad offering a boy named Gavin for $5,000. The advertisement said that the 4-year-old was a great kid but that the poster, apparently the boy's father, could not afford to keep him.

Gavin's mother is out of the picture, Obelophy said, adding that he hasn't talked to his parents since his son was born. "He always has a smile on his face," the ad assured.

Going on to say Gavin loves basketball, football and soccer but doesn’t play with cars, Rick said his son refuses to eat vegetables and can scream for hours at a time.

"It is going to kill me to do this but as I stated before I cannot afford to keep him. His Mother is out of the picture and my parents no longer talk to me since I’ve had Gavin," the ad said, according to the Spokane Review. "So I don’t know what else to do other than find a good family with kids or a couple that wants a son."

The posting does say that the author won't hand his son over to anyone willing to pay. Obelophy says he would have to meet the couple to ensure they're fit parents. Concerned by the posting, the woman who came across the post contacted authorities. An investigation has been launched and the police are currently trying to uncover the identity of the poster as they cannot find any record of a "Rick Obelophy."

Read the entire story here.

Topics

Internet
58 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 19 March 2010 20:20
    Was probably a joke just like a lot of other FB ads and some politically correct soccer mom say it and freaked. Bravo.
    Reply
  • Derbixrace 19 March 2010 20:20
    i don't know if i should cry or laugh...
    Reply
  • 19 March 2010 20:22
    Was probably a joke just like a lot of other craigslist ads and some "politcally correct" soccer mom saw it and freaked. Craigslist even has a category for funny ads such as this... Bravo.
    Reply
  • Judguh 19 March 2010 20:36
    I doubt that it was a joke, but its just wrong either way to post anything like this. Humans aren't commodities to buy and sell.
    Reply
  • 19 March 2010 20:42
    chicken shit bastard~ scared of being a man and raise his kid ! what a fucken lame.
    Reply
  • _jon_ 19 March 2010 20:49
    He could have gotten a better price on ebay.
    Reply
  • fr0stza 19 March 2010 20:55
    sigh... what is this world coming to
    Reply
  • sliem 19 March 2010 20:59
    fr0stzasigh... what is this world coming to
    to the end, of course.
    Haven't you heard? 2012?
    Reply
  • jeverson 19 March 2010 21:08
    I agree that if this is legit that the guy should man up and do it what it takes to care for his son. However, I can't blame him for not wanting to put his kid in a foster program. Foster programs here in the US are a joke. They are expensive and not affective. I do not condone his actions but I suppose I can understand them.
    Reply
  • nebun 19 March 2010 21:08
    lol...my goodness i guess it's better than to just leave him the corner of the street...but only 5,000? I would charge 5 billion :)
    Reply