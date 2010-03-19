Man Tried to Sell His Son on Craigslist for $5,000

The Spokane Review reports that last month a woman spotted a Craigslist ad offering a boy named Gavin for $5,000. The advertisement said that the 4-year-old was a great kid but that the poster, apparently the boy's father, could not afford to keep him.

Gavin's mother is out of the picture, Obelophy said, adding that he hasn't talked to his parents since his son was born. "He always has a smile on his face," the ad assured.

Going on to say Gavin loves basketball, football and soccer but doesn’t play with cars, Rick said his son refuses to eat vegetables and can scream for hours at a time.

"It is going to kill me to do this but as I stated before I cannot afford to keep him. His Mother is out of the picture and my parents no longer talk to me since I’ve had Gavin," the ad said, according to the Spokane Review. "So I don’t know what else to do other than find a good family with kids or a couple that wants a son."

The posting does say that the author won't hand his son over to anyone willing to pay. Obelophy says he would have to meet the couple to ensure they're fit parents. Concerned by the posting, the woman who came across the post contacted authorities. An investigation has been launched and the police are currently trying to uncover the identity of the poster as they cannot find any record of a "Rick Obelophy."

