The Logitech G333 is one of the simplest peripherals that the company has put out in years. This set of gaming earbuds comes with three buttons, two connectors, one carrying case and zero software functionality. You hook them up to your preferred gaming machine; you put them in your ears; you take them out when you’re done.

That’s really about it. And yet, since the G333 provides high-quality sound for both gaming and music, it does just about everything it needs to do. At $50, it won’t break your bank account, either.

The G333 sounds great for games and pretty good for music, thanks to better-than-expected bass drivers. With a 3.5 mm audio jack and an included USB-C adapter, you can hook it up to just about any system. Granted, these earbuds aren’t as comfortable as they could be, but with three different sets of tips, you’re likely to find a fit that works well enough.

If you’re in the market for a pair of wired gaming earbuds from a major manufacturer, the G333 doesn’t disappoint. On the other hand, if earbuds don’t tend to fit you well, the G333 is a tougher sell than one of our picks for the best gaming headsets . Read on for our full Logitech G333 review.

Logitech G333 review: Specs Compatibility: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Android Drivers: 5.8 mm + 9.2 mm Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Wireless: No

Logitech G333 review: Design

If you’ve read our review of the Astro A03 , you should have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Logitech G333. (The two sets of earbuds are nearly identical in a lot of ways, which is not surprising, considering that Astro is also a Logitech brand.) The whole apparatus is about four feet long, and consists of three wires: one for each earbud, and one for the 3.5 mm audio cable. There’s also an included USB-C adapter, which makes the G333 a great choice for newer smartphones or PCs.

Each earbud is small and cylindrical, and wrapped in a rubbery tip. You can choose among three different tip sizes, and snapping them on and off takes only a few seconds. It’s also worth mentioning that the G333 comes in three different color schemes: black body with blue tips, silver body with purple tips and purple body with green tips.

The only noteworthy feature is a set of controls on the right earbud cord. There are three buttons: volume up, volume down and a blue button that can control playback on mobile devices. The whole setup is either “no-frills” or “sparse,” depending on how much you like extra bells and whistles.

I have only one major issue with the G333’s design, which is that the cord is pretty short. If you intend to use it with a PC (especially a PC that lives on your floor), you may want to invest in an extension cord. I also wish the buttons were a little farther down, so you could see them while wearing the earbuds. But since there are only three buttons, learning their locations doesn’t take long.

Logitech G333 review: Comfort

The main reason why I can’t give the Logitech G333 and unqualified recommendation is because it just doesn’t fit that well. I tried out all three sets of tips to see if I could find a comfortable fit. The medium tips stayed put, but the right tip didn’t form a tight seal, and became painful after wearing it for about an hour. The small tips were constantly on the verge of falling out; the large tips barely fit in my ears at all.

It’s worth pointing out that most earbuds don’t fit me well, so the G333 is by no means an exception in this category. I had similar criticisms of earbuds from HyperX, Razer and Astro. But if you’re not already sold on the idea of gaming earbuds, the G333 probably won’t change your mind. If you generally find earbuds comfortable, the G333 is no worse than most.

Logitech G333 review: Performance

The Logitech G333’s sound quality impressed me for the most part. I tested it with both games and music, across five different platforms, and every piece of media sounded either good or great. Music from Old Crow Medicine Show, Flogging Molly, The Rolling Stones and G.F. Handel had a rich, nuanced sound with plenty of bass.

In fact, the G333 packs a surprising amount of bass for such a small set of earbuds. While playing Mass Effect Andromeda on the PS5, the G333s buzzed and vibrated to a nearly uncomfortable level with every gunshot and explosion. It takes some getting used to, but it’s a far cry from the treble-heavy design of most gaming audio accessories.

The bass felt much more balanced in the other games I tested: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition on the PC, Yakuza 3 Remastered on the Xbox Series X, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on Switch and Monument Valley 2 on Android. Music, sound effects and voicework (where available) always felt balanced, and every game had an immediate, close, warm sound to it.

It’s worth keeping in mind that since the G333 are still earbuds, the sound quality is generally not as good as a full-size headset. But since the G333 comes with a convenient mesh carrying case, it’s also a lot easier to stash these in your pocket and play with your Switch or your phone on the go.

Logitech G333 review: Features

Unlike most modern Logitech G accessories, the Logitech G333 doesn’t work with the Logitech G Hub software. Even if you plug the earbuds into your PC via the USB-C cable, the most you can do is adjust Windows volume with the G333’s buttons. While I admire the G3333’s simplicity, getting to toy around with equalization options on gaming audio accessories can be a real boon, considering that music, games and movies often need different soundscapes.

Otherwise, the media button works as advertised on Android phones, and the mic is of good enough quality to have regular conversations. I had a long phone conversation with a family member, and the G3333 dropped only one word, early on. It’s not quite precise enough for the tournament scene, but you should have no problem communicating with teammates in everyday multiplayer, or friends and family in online chats.

Logitech G333 review: Verdict

Gaming earbuds are admittedly a pretty niche accessory, but the Logitech G333 makes as good a case for them as any I’ve reviewed before. I kind of prefer the Astro A03’s funky color schemes, but the two devices are nearly interchangeable otherwise. HyperX makes similar earbuds, as does Razer . And, honestly, if you’re convinced that you’d rather have earbuds than a standard headset, they’re all pretty good.

Pick up the Logitech G333 if you’re in the market for a good pair of gaming earbuds and you have an affinity for Logitech gear. Otherwise, do some research on the competition — and accept that you may come back to the G333 anyway.