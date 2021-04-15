Branch Ergonomic Chair: Specs Size: 25 x 24 x 38-42 inches

Adjustment points: 7

User size: 5'2" - 6'2"

Max weight: 300 pounds

Warranty: 7 years

When you think about it, the best office chair is the chair you don’t think about. And, unless I was actively writing this Branch Ergonomic Chair review, I didn’t think too much about it. Once I got it adjusted, it was so comfortable and supportive that I didn’t pay any more mind to it than I did my slippers. Which is probably what you want when shopping for a great office chair — it should be something you can slide into and not have to worry about during your endless Zoom calls.

Best of all, at $299, the Branch isn’t overly pricey. While it’s no sub-$100 Amazon budget chair, neither is it Aeron expensive. Among the best office chairs, it’s a very good mid-range chair for the price.

Branch Ergonomic Chair review: Price

The Branch Ergonomic Chair costs $299; it is the second-most expensive chair in Branch’s lineup, has seven points of adjustment, supports up to 300 pounds, and has a 7-year warranty.

The company’s most expensive chair is the Branch Elevate Chair (starting at $319); it has eight points of adjustment, supports up to 275 pounds, and has a lifetime warranty. The Branch Task Chair ($249) has lumbar support and a five-year warranty, and the Daily Chair ($229) has four points of adjustment.

Branch Ergonomic Chair review: Design and comfort

Unlike the X-Chair and the Aeron, which have mesh seats, the Branch chair has a padded seat that I found comfortable, but it was more firm than the X-Chair. If I sat in the Branch chair in a particular way, I could definitely feel my hip bones pressing against the seat. The back of the chair is mesh, though, which should make things cooler in the summertime.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Overall, I used the Branch Ergonomic Chair for more than a month, and felt very comfortable the entire time. It was comfortable enough that I simply forgot about it.

Branch Ergonomic Chair review: What’s adjustable

As mentioned, the Branch Ergonomic Chair has seven points of adjustment, which is pretty good for a chair in this price range. You can adjust the height and width of the armrests, as well as how far forward you want them, but you can’t angle them horizontally.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can also adjust the seat height, backrest angle, and position of the seat relative to the backrest. Unlike the X-Chair, you can’t change the height of the back of the Branch chair, though you can move its lumbar support up and down.

The Branch chair also lacks a headrest, but that’s not something I use very often.

Branch Ergonomic Chair review: Assembly

You can order the Branch Ergonomic Chair with either a black or a white frame, and with black, gray, or blue padding. My review chair came with a white frame and black padding; I liked the contrast.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like many lower-priced chairs, the Branch Ergonomic Chair comes disassembled; you have to attach the back and the arms to the seat, the casters to the base, and then the base to the rest of the chair. It’s not too difficult, and only took me about 10 minutes.

Branch Ergonomic Chair review: Bottom line

If you’re looking for an office chair that won’t break your back or your wallet, the Branch Ergonomic Chair is a strong option. It’s easy to assemble, has a good number of adjustable points, and above, all, is pretty comfortable.

If you’re looking for a slightly less expensive option, the $240 Hon Exposure has many similar features to the Branch (mesh back, padded seat, adjustable lumbar support), but doesn’t support as much weight (up to 250 pounds), only comes in black, and has a 5-year, rather than a 7-year warranty.