Trending

How to use AirPods Pro: Getting the most out of Apple’s wireless earbuds

By

Your complete guide to customizing your new AirPods Pro

Want to know how to charge your AirPods Pro? There are two key ways.

The AirPods Pro case wirelessly charges your earbuds when you’re not using them, but every so often (after about 24 hours of use) the case itself needs to be charged. There are two ways to charge up your AirPods.

AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Future)
  1. Plug the charging case (with AirPods tucked inside) into a Lightning cable, just like you would an iPhone.
  2. If you have a wireless charging pad, set the case atop the mat. Tap the case to make sure it’s charging: You’ll see an amber-colored light if the case is drawing juice from the mat.

Topics

Headphones