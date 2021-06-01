Xbox Series X exclusive features has PS5 beat for two years

The Xbox Series X may have the exclusive use of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for two years according to an official Xbox blog post — after this time window, the features could presumably come to PS5.

This news originally surfaced thanks to a post on the official Xbox Wire in France. While the article has since been removed — likely as the terms of Microsoft’s deal with Dolby wasn't supposed to be made public. However, information is tricky to eradiate from the internet and the post was screen-capped and widely shared before it could be taken down.

The blog post was translated (via VGC), and reads: “Xbox Series X|S have been Dolby Atmos compatible since their release and Dolby Vision will arrive on these consoles sometime in 2021, with both technologies remaining exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem for two years.”

Dolby Atmos is a surround sound system that primarily competes with Sony’s 3D Audio technology, at least in the console space. Whereas Dolby Vision is a form of HDR that optimizes the way your TV delivers pictures. Neither feature is currently available on PS5.

These technologies are a serious boon for the Xbox Series X when going head to head with PlayStation’s flagship console in terms of audio and HDR. And while this exclusively deal does mean Microsoft’s bulky black box will remain the home of Dolby Atmos/Vision for now it does suggest in the future the PS5 could get these features. Of course, Microsoft could negotiate further exclusivity, or Sony may have no interest in bringing Dolby features to its own console years after launch.

The blog post also revealed that the official Xbox Wireless Headset will only have free Dolby Atmos support until the end of September. “Our partnership with Dolby allows you to activate Dolby Atmos for Headphones on all Xbox Wireless Headsets until September 30, 2021. After this trial period, you will be able to purchase the license for the app directly from Dolby,” it stated.

We don’t yet know how significant this news will be for the Xbox Series X long-term. Though PS5 players will surely be pleased to know that, in a couple of years, these Dolby features could come to Sony’s latest gaming console.

If you’re still after a next-gen system but haven’t managed to secure one yet due to the ongoing supply issues, make sure to bookmark our Xbox Series X restock and PS5 restock guides. These contain the latest stock information as we get it.