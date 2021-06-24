Windows 11 will run Android apps — here’s how

During the Windows 11 livestream event, Microsoft was eager to show off TikTok working alongside Excel.

It's not that TikTok is making an app for Windows. Instead, Microsoft will enable Android apps to work natively within Windows 11. It's slightly convoluted, but Android Apps will be available via the Amazon App store which will be integrated into the Microsoft Store.

Android Apps can be integrated to either Start menu or task bar. Apps like TikTok can also be snapped to the side, making it possible to type away in Microsoft Word while watching the latest duets.

"These integrated apps, what it does, it brings you into Windows from the most professional editing apps all the way through to the most casual apps you can think of when you lean back on the couch," said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft during the livestream.

Microsoft is using Intel Bridge Technology, detailed in a press release released minutes after the Windows 11 live event, which allows non-native apps to run natively on x86 processors.

"Intel Bridge Technology is a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices, including running those applications on Windows," per the release. "Intel’s multi-architecture XPU strategy provides the right engines for the right workloads by integrating leading CPU cores, graphics technology, artificial intelligence accelerators, image processors and more, in a single, verified solution."

Given that this is Intel technology, it's uncertain if Android apps will be able to work on PCs and laptops with AMD chips.

Tom's Guide has reached out to both Intel and Microsoft for further clarification. We will update this story upon reply.