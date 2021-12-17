Where to buy the Dyson Airwrap: These retailers still have stock

The Dyson Airwrap Styer is one of the best hair stylers you can buy, renowned for treating your tresses to high-tech hair care. The Dyson Airwrap Styler is a hair styling wand that is highly-rated for its powerful Dyson motor, and ability to both dry and style all hair types and textures. What’s more, it comes with a wide range of up to nine attachments for every hair style imaginable.

It's no surprise that the Dyson Airwrap Styler has been in popular demand this year, with many retailers experiencing low stock — or none at all.

The good news is, we've spotted some retailers who still have the Dyson Airwrap in stock. The bad news is that it's backordered in a lot of places, so you chances of getting one before the holidays are slim. We'll update this page as we learn of new restocks.

Where to buy the Dyson Airwrap Styler — retailers to check

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Set: now $599 @ Sephora

This limited edition set will make a nice gift or treat to yourself. The set includes a Dyson-designed matching storage case and an additional travel bag to neatly store your dryer and it’s attachments. What's more, it comes in a stunning Prussian blue and copper color.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler: now $549 @ Bed, Bath & Beyond

This set includes four Airwrap barrels to create loose curls or voluminous waves, firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush and a pre-styling dryer. Suitable for all types of hair, this also comes with a stylish storage case. It's backordered, so you won't receive it until after the new year.

Dyson Airwrap Styler: now $549 @ Dyson

Out of stock Treat yourself to this stunning, nickel and fushsia color Airwrap. Designed for all types of hair styling, this brush set comes with two airwrap barrels, round volumizing brush, firm smoothing brush, and more. It even comes in a stylish storage case for take on your travels. It's currently out of stock, but you can sign up for updates.