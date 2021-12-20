Dyson Airwrap alternatives you can still buy before Christmas

The Dyson Airwrap is once again on everyone’s most-wanted list for Christmas, but much like the elusive PS5, it's still very hard to come by, and quickly goes out of stock.

If you're having trouble finding where to buy the Dyson Airwrap, the good news is your hands aren’t tied, as Dyson isn’t the only curling wand out there. In fact, there are several options which perform just as well and you can still order in time for Christmas. Many are also much less expensive if you're not sure if the Dyson Airwrap is worth it, so you can save yourself some serious bucks in the process. So, without further ado, here are the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives — also known as Dyson Airwrap dupes — you can buy today.

Top 5 Dyson Airwrap alternatives right now

The best Dyson Airwrap alternatives you can buy today

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler: was $39 now $30 @ Amazon REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler: was $39 now $30 @ Amazon

While it’s admittedly not a curler, this hair dryer is a popular choice for heated styling. It de-frizzes as you brush your hair, producing smooth and shiny results. There are two heat/speed settings as well as a cooling option.

Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand: now $34 @ Amazon Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand: now $34 @ Amazon

If beach waves are what you’re after, then the Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand may be a better option than the Dyson. Thanks to its three-barrel design it’s quick to use, with ample coverage per press. There’s a handy LCD screen which lets you easily see the temperature setting, which ranges from 0 to 410°F.

CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler: was $99 now $67 @ Amazon CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler: was $99 now $67 @ Amazon

If you value convenience above all, then you should take a look at the CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler. Like the Dyson Airwrap, hair is drawn into this curling wand where it is heated and timed for the ideal curls. There are three temperature settings (370, 390 and 410°F) and three time settings to suit different hair types.

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Unclipped Curling Wand: now $105 @ Amazon Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Unclipped Curling Wand: now $105 @ Amazon

If you like the versatility of the Dyson Airwrap, then this curling wand from Paul Mitchell may be of interest. There are three different barrel shapes which you can interchange for different styles — whether you want loose waves or ringlets. It can heat up to 410°F in 60 seconds.