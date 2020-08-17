WhatsApp will soon get way more fun to use thanks to this upgrade

Using stickers in WhatsApp (or any chat app, for that matter) is a great way to emphasize your feelings or reactions in a fun, colorful way. And finding the perfect sticker for the moment will soon get much easier, according to new features discovered within an upcoming WhatsApp beta release.

Spotted by WABetaInfo (via TechRadar), WhatsApp looks to be working on a new tabs feature that allows you to filter the apps many stickers to find one that perfectly suits your mood. Based on WABetaInfo's screenshots, there will be tabs for things such as Love, Greetings, Happy, Sad and Angry, meaning you'll have to do much less scrolling to find that plus-sized emoji to get your point across.

This feature could complement the ability to search for stickers within the app, which was discovered last year but has yet to roll out in the public version of WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, there is a trick to sometimes getting this feature to work in the current app: "If you open WhatsApp the first time and the last used tab is 'Stickers,' the search sticker button should now appear."

WhatsApp regularly adds new features to its highly popular messaging app, and sticker tabs should be a boon for anyone who expresses themselves with emojis more than they do with words. Other big new upcoming features on the way soon include the ability to sync chat history across multiple devices.

In other Facebook-owned messaging app news, the social media giant looks to be merging Facebook Messenger with Instagram direct messages, as The Verge points out. And someday, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook could all have cross-app messaging capabilities.