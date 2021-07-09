Tom's Guide Awards 2021: All the big winners as they're announced

The Tom's Guide Awards for 2021 celebrates the very best products across a wide range of categories. After testing and reviewing hundreds of devices and services over the past year, we want to help you find the best things to buy and use.

Tom's Guide Awards: Hero awards

Breakthrough Award: Apple M1 chip

Finalist: Starlink



Starlink Diversity in Tech Award: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Finalists: HP PATH, Apple Human Interface Guidelines



HP PATH, Apple Human Interface Guidelines Best Brand: AMD

Finalist: Apple



Apple Best of the Best Product: PS5

Finalist: iPhone 12 Pro Max



iPhone 12 Pro Max Best Innovation: Xbox Game Pass

Finalist: Samsung Solar Cell Remote



Tom's Guide Awards: Phones and apps

Best Phone Overall: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Highly recommended: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro Best Phone Value: Google Pixel 4a

Highly recommended: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Nord N200 5G



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Nord N200 5G Best phone battery life: Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Highly recommended: Nubia RedMagic 6, Asus ROG Phone 5



Nubia RedMagic 6, Asus ROG Phone 5 Best phone design: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Highly recommended : Apple iPhone 12, Oppo Find X3 Pro



: Apple iPhone 12, Oppo Find X3 Pro Best foldable phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Highly recommended : Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G



: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G World’s fastest phone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Highly Recommended: OnePlus 9 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5



OnePlus 9 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5 Best camera phone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Highly Recommended: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Google Pixel 5



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Google Pixel 5 Fastest charging phone: OnePlus 9 Pro

Highly Recommended: Asus ROG Phone 5, Oppo Find X3 Pro



Asus ROG Phone 5, Oppo Find X3 Pro Best iPhone app: Wakeout

Highly Recommended: Endel, Drafts



Endel, Drafts Best Android app: Niagara Launcher

Highly Recommended: Plexamp, Dolby On



Plexamp, Dolby On Best wireless carrier: T-Mobile

Highly Recommended: Visible, Mint Mobile

Tom's Guide Awards: Laptops and computers

Best laptop overall: Dell XPS 13 with OLED

Highly Recommended : Apple MacBook Air with M1, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360



: Apple MacBook Air with M1, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Best laptop breakthrough: Apple M1 chip

Highly Recommended: Asus ZenBook Duo 14’s second screen



Asus ZenBook Duo 14’s second screen Best laptop design: HP Spectre x360 14

Highly Recommended: Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel, Razer Blade 14



Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel, Razer Blade 14 Best budget laptop: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Highly Recommended: Acer Chromebook Spin 311



Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Best Chromebook: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Highly Recommended: Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Lenovo Chromebook Duet



Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Lenovo Chromebook Duet Best laptop display: Dell XPS 13 with OLED

Highly Recommended: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360



Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Best sounding laptop: 16-inch MacBook Pro

Highly Recommended: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14



Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Longest lasting laptop: MacBook Pro with M1

Highly Recommended: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, MacBook Air with M1



Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, MacBook Air with M1 Best mini PC: Apple Mac mini with M1

Highly Recommended: Azulle Access3



Azulle Access3 Best all-in-one PC: 24-inch Apple iMac 2021

Highly Recommended: Apple iMac 27-inch (2020)



Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) Best tablet: 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1

Highly Recommended: Apple iPad Air (2020), ReMarkable 2



Tom's Guide Awards: TVs and Streaming

Best TV: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV

Highly Recommended: TCL 6-Series Roku TV R635



TCL 6-Series Roku TV R635 Best TV innovation: TCL QLED + Mini-LED

Highly Recommended: Samsung Solar Cell remote control



Samsung Solar Cell remote control Best TV sound: Samsung Object Tracking Sound Plus (OTS+) and Q-Symphony

Highly Recommended: LG G1 OLED evo 4K TV



LG G1 OLED evo 4K TV Best value TV: Vizio OLED TV

Highly Recommended: TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535), Hisense U8G



TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535), Hisense U8G Best smart TV platform: Google TV

Highly Recommended: Samsung Tizen



Samsung Tizen Best TV design: LG G1 OLED TV

Highly Recommended: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV



Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV Best gaming TV: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV

Highly Recommended: TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635)



TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) Best streaming device: Chromecast with Google TV

Highly Recommended: Roku Express 4K Plus



Roku Express 4K Plus Best live tv streaming service: Sling TV

Highly Recommended: YouTube TV



YouTube TV Best sports streaming service: Sling TV

Highly Recommended: Fubo TV



Fubo TV Best streaming service for original programming: HBO Max

Highly Recommended: Disney Plus



Disney Plus Best streaming service original show: WandaVision

Highly Recommended: The Flight Attendant



The Flight Attendant Best streaming device interface: Apple tvOS

Highly Recommended: Roku OS



Roku OS Best streaming device remote: Roku Voice Remote Pro

Highly Recommended: Apple TV Remote



Apple TV Remote Best streaming app: Disney Plus

Highly Recommended: Apple TV



Apple TV Best free streaming service: Pluto TV

Highly Recommended: Peacock







Tom's Guide Awards: Audio

Best headphones overall: Sony WH-1000XM4

Highly Recommended: Bose 700



Bose 700 Best wireless earbuds: Jabra Elite 85t

Highly Recommended: Master & Dynamic MW08, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus



Master & Dynamic MW08, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus Best noise-cancelling headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4

Highly Recommended: Bose 700, Cleer Enduro ANC



Bose 700, Cleer Enduro ANC Best sports headphones: JLab Epic Air Sport ANC

Highly Recommended: Bose Sport Earbuds, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro



Bose Sport Earbuds, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Best over-ear headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4

Highly Recommended: Cleer Enduro ANC, Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition



Cleer Enduro ANC, Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition Most innovative headphones: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Highly Recommended: Earin A-3, Apple AirPods Max



Earin A-3, Apple AirPods Max Best headphones design: Apple AirPods Max

Highly Recommended: Master & Dynamic MW08, Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition



Master & Dynamic MW08, Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition Best headphones for battery life: Cleer Enduro ANC

Highly Recommended: Urbanista Miami, JLab Epic Air Sport ANC



Urbanista Miami, JLab Epic Air Sport ANC Best smart speaker for music: Google Nest Audio

Highly Recommended: Sonos Roam, Amazon Echo (4th gen)



Sonos Roam, Amazon Echo (4th gen) Best soundbar: Creative Stage V2

Highly Recommended: JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam, Vizio M-Series M512a-H6







Tom's Guide Awards: Gaming

Best console: Sony PS5

Highly Recommended: Xbox Series X



Xbox Series X Best PS5 game/Best Xbox Series X game: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Highly Recommended: Demon's Souls, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla



Demon's Souls, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Best PC game: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Highly Recommended: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Half-Life Alyx



Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Half-Life Alyx Best Switch game: Hades

Highly Recommended: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, The Origami King



Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, The Origami King Best mobile game: Genshin Impact

Highly Recommended: Pascal’s Wager, Cozy Grove



Pascal’s Wager, Cozy Grove Best game design: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Highly Recommended: Astro’s Playroom, Returnal



Astro’s Playroom, Returnal Best story: Ghost of Tsushima

Highly Recommended: The Last of Us Part II, Mass Effect Legendary Edition



The Last of Us Part II, Mass Effect Legendary Edition Best graphics: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Highly Recommended: Star Wars: Squadrons, MLB The Show 21



Star Wars: Squadrons, MLB The Show 21 Best characters: Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Highly Recommended: Resident Evil Village, Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Resident Evil Village, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Best music/sound: Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Highly Recommended: Doom Eternal, Persona 5 Royal



Doom Eternal, Persona 5 Royal Most rewarding challenge: The Nioh Collection

Highly Recommended: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Monster Hunter Rise



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Monster Hunter Rise Best boss level: Khotun Khan (Ghost of Tsushima)

Highly Recommended: Flamelurker (Demon’s Souls), Emperor Nefarious (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart)



Flamelurker (Demon’s Souls), Emperor Nefarious (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart) Best gaming laptop: Asus Zephyrus G14

Highly Recommended: Alienware m15 R4, Razer Blade 15 Advanced



Alienware m15 R4, Razer Blade 15 Advanced Best budget gaming laptop: Acer Nitro 5

Highly Recommended: Dell G15, Lenovo Legion 5



Dell G15, Lenovo Legion 5 Best gaming desktop: Corsair Vengeance i7200

Highly Recommended: Dell XPS 8940, HP Omen 30L



Dell XPS 8940, HP Omen 30L Best gaming monitor: HP Omen 27i

Highly Recommended: Dell S3220DGF, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521H



Dell S3220DGF, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521H Best VR headset: Oculus Quest 2

Highly Recommended: Oculus Rift S, PlayStation VR



Oculus Rift S, PlayStation VR Best gaming chair: Secretlab Omega

Highly Recommended: Razer Iskur, Mavix M7



Razer Iskur, Mavix M7 Best gaming keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Highly Recommended: Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series, Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed



Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series, Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Best gaming mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Highly Recommended: Razer Orochi V2, SteelSeries Rival 5







Tom's Guide Awards: Smart Home

Best video doorbell: Nest Hello

Highly Recommended: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2



Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Best smart speaker not made by Amazon, Apple or Google: Sonos One



Best smart speaker for privacy: Apple HomePod mini



The one smart home device you absolutely need: Wemo WiFi Smart Plug



The most fun smart home device: Nanoleaf Elements

Highly Recommended: Nixplay Smart Photo Frame



Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Smart home tech accessibility award: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock



Top smart home company to watch: Wyze



Best smart home device for rentals: Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff



Best smart home device for home cooks: Chef IQ smart cooker



Best smart home display: Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Highly Recommended: Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)



Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Best smart lights: Philips Hue 1600 lumen smart bulb

Highly Recommended: Govee Lyra Floor Lamp



Govee Lyra Floor Lamp Best smart home device for beginners: Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2nd Gen)



Best robot vacuum: Roborock S4 Max

Highly Recommended: iLife V3s Pro, Roborock S7



iLife V3s Pro, Roborock S7 Best smart lock: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock



Best security camera: Wyze Cam v3

Highly Recommended: Blink Outdoor, Arlo Ultra 2



Blink Outdoor, Arlo Ultra 2 Best DIY security system: Abode



Best smart home device under $50: Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen)

Tom's Guide Awards: Working from Home

Best webcam: Logitech C920

Highly Recommended: Logitech Brio



Logitech Brio Best ring light: Nanlite Halo 16C Bicolor

Highly Recommended: Inkeltech 21-inch Ring Light with Tripod



Inkeltech 21-inch Ring Light with Tripod Best microphone: JLab Talk

Highly Recommended: Movo UM700, EPOS B20



Movo UM700, EPOS B20 Best headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Highly Recommended: Bose 700, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds



Bose 700, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Best mouse: Logitech MX Anywhere 3

Highly Recommended: Razer Pro Click, Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Wireless Mouse

Razer Pro Click, Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Wireless Mouse Best keyboard: Logitech MX Keys

Highly Recommended: Razer Pro Type, Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard



Razer Pro Type, Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard Best Wi-Fi router: Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500

Highly Recommended: Asus RT-AX86U router



Asus RT-AX86U router Best mesh router: Linksys Velop AX4200

Highly Recommended: TP-Link Deco X20



TP-Link Deco X20 Best printer: Canon Pixma G6020 MegaTank

Highly Recommended: Epson EcoTank ET-4760, Canon Pixma TR8620



Epson EcoTank ET-4760, Canon Pixma TR8620 Best antivirus software: Kaspersky Total Security

Highly Recommended: Bitdefender Total Security



Bitdefender Total Security Best password manager: LastPass Premium

Highly Recommended: 1Password



Tom's Guide Awards: Health and Fitness

Best smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 6



Best smartwatch that’s not an Apple Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Highly Recommended: Fitbit Sense



Fitbit Sense Best smartwatch for seniors (mobility and safety features): Apple Watch SE

Highly Recommended: Fitbit Sense



Fitbit Sense Best smartwatch for the outdoors: Garmin Enduro

Highly Recommended : Amazfit T-Rex Pro



: Amazfit T-Rex Pro Best smartwatch for sleep tracking: Fitbit Sense

Highly Recommended: Apple Watch SE



Apple Watch SE Best virtual training program: Apple Fitness Plus



Best exercise bike: Peloton

Highly Recommended: MYX Fitness Bike



MYX Fitness Bike Best workout machine that’s not a Peloton: Bowflex VeloCore



Best treadmill: NordicTrack Commercial 1750

Highly Recommended: Bowflex Treadmill 22



Bowflex Treadmill 22 Most innovative workout machine: Tempo Studio



Best electric scooter: Unagi Model One



Best electric bike: Charge Bikes City



