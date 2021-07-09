Tom's Guide Awards 2021: All the big winners as they're announced

The Tom's Guide Awards for 2021 celebrates the very best products across a wide range of categories. After testing and reviewing hundreds of devices and services over the past year, we want to help you find the best things to buy and use.
Here are all of the winners; if you go to the individual stories, you can read why we selected each of these products.
Tom's Guide Awards: Hero awards
- Breakthrough Award: Apple M1 chip
Finalist: Starlink
- Diversity in Tech Award: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow
Finalists: HP PATH, Apple Human Interface Guidelines
- Best Brand: AMD
Finalist: Apple
- Best of the Best Product: PS5
Finalist: iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Best Innovation: Xbox Game Pass
Finalist: Samsung Solar Cell Remote
Tom's Guide Awards: Phones and apps
- Best Phone Overall: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Highly recommended: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro
- Best Phone Value: Google Pixel 4a
Highly recommended: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Best phone battery life: Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
Highly recommended: Nubia RedMagic 6, Asus ROG Phone 5
- Best phone design: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Highly recommended: Apple iPhone 12, Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Best foldable phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Highly recommended: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- World’s fastest phone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Highly Recommended: OnePlus 9 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5
- Best camera phone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Highly Recommended: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Google Pixel 5
- Fastest charging phone: OnePlus 9 Pro
Highly Recommended: Asus ROG Phone 5, Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Best iPhone app: Wakeout
Highly Recommended: Endel, Drafts
- Best Android app: Niagara Launcher
Highly Recommended: Plexamp, Dolby On
- Best wireless carrier: T-Mobile
Highly Recommended: Visible, Mint Mobile
Tom's Guide Awards: Laptops and computers
- Best laptop overall: Dell XPS 13 with OLED
Highly Recommended: Apple MacBook Air with M1, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
- Best laptop breakthrough: Apple M1 chip
Highly Recommended: Asus ZenBook Duo 14’s second screen
- Best laptop design: HP Spectre x360 14
Highly Recommended: Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel, Razer Blade 14
- Best budget laptop: Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Highly Recommended: Acer Chromebook Spin 311
- Best Chromebook: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Highly Recommended: Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Lenovo Chromebook Duet
- Best laptop display: Dell XPS 13 with OLED
Highly Recommended: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
- Best sounding laptop: 16-inch MacBook Pro
Highly Recommended: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
- Longest lasting laptop: MacBook Pro with M1
Highly Recommended: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, MacBook Air with M1
- Best mini PC: Apple Mac mini with M1
Highly Recommended: Azulle Access3
- Best all-in-one PC: 24-inch Apple iMac 2021
Highly Recommended: Apple iMac 27-inch (2020)
- Best tablet: 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1
Highly Recommended: Apple iPad Air (2020), ReMarkable 2
Tom's Guide Awards: TVs and Streaming
- Best TV: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV
Highly Recommended: TCL 6-Series Roku TV R635
- Best TV innovation: TCL QLED + Mini-LED
Highly Recommended: Samsung Solar Cell remote control
- Best TV sound: Samsung Object Tracking Sound Plus (OTS+) and Q-Symphony
Highly Recommended: LG G1 OLED evo 4K TV
- Best value TV: Vizio OLED TV
Highly Recommended: TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535), Hisense U8G
- Best smart TV platform: Google TV
Highly Recommended: Samsung Tizen
- Best TV design: LG G1 OLED TV
Highly Recommended: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV
- Best gaming TV: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV
Highly Recommended: TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635)
- Best streaming device: Chromecast with Google TV
Highly Recommended: Roku Express 4K Plus
- Best live tv streaming service: Sling TV
Highly Recommended: YouTube TV
- Best sports streaming service: Sling TV
Highly Recommended: Fubo TV
- Best streaming service for original programming: HBO Max
Highly Recommended: Disney Plus
- Best streaming service original show: WandaVision
Highly Recommended: The Flight Attendant
- Best streaming device interface: Apple tvOS
Highly Recommended: Roku OS
- Best streaming device remote: Roku Voice Remote Pro
Highly Recommended: Apple TV Remote
- Best streaming app: Disney Plus
Highly Recommended: Apple TV
- Best free streaming service: Pluto TV
Highly Recommended: Peacock
Tom's Guide Awards: Audio
- Best headphones overall: Sony WH-1000XM4
Highly Recommended: Bose 700
- Best wireless earbuds: Jabra Elite 85t
Highly Recommended: Master & Dynamic MW08, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus
- Best noise-cancelling headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4
Highly Recommended: Bose 700, Cleer Enduro ANC
- Best sports headphones: JLab Epic Air Sport ANC
Highly Recommended: Bose Sport Earbuds, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
- Best over-ear headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4
Highly Recommended: Cleer Enduro ANC, Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition
- Most innovative headphones: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Highly Recommended: Earin A-3, Apple AirPods Max
- Best headphones design: Apple AirPods Max
Highly Recommended: Master & Dynamic MW08, Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition
- Best headphones for battery life: Cleer Enduro ANC
Highly Recommended: Urbanista Miami, JLab Epic Air Sport ANC
- Best smart speaker for music: Google Nest Audio
Highly Recommended: Sonos Roam, Amazon Echo (4th gen)
- Best soundbar: Creative Stage V2
Highly Recommended: JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam, Vizio M-Series M512a-H6
Tom's Guide Awards: Gaming
- Best console: Sony PS5
Highly Recommended: Xbox Series X
- Best PS5 game/Best Xbox Series X game: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Highly Recommended: Demon's Souls, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
- Best PC game: Microsoft Flight Simulator
Highly Recommended: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Half-Life Alyx
- Best Switch game: Hades
Highly Recommended: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, The Origami King
- Best mobile game: Genshin Impact
Highly Recommended: Pascal’s Wager, Cozy Grove
- Best game design: Final Fantasy VII Remake
Highly Recommended: Astro’s Playroom, Returnal
- Best story: Ghost of Tsushima
Highly Recommended: The Last of Us Part II, Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Best graphics: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Highly Recommended: Star Wars: Squadrons, MLB The Show 21
- Best characters: Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Highly Recommended: Resident Evil Village, Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Best music/sound: Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Highly Recommended: Doom Eternal, Persona 5 Royal
- Most rewarding challenge: The Nioh Collection
Highly Recommended: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Monster Hunter Rise
- Best boss level: Khotun Khan (Ghost of Tsushima)
Highly Recommended: Flamelurker (Demon’s Souls), Emperor Nefarious (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart)
- Best gaming laptop: Asus Zephyrus G14
Highly Recommended: Alienware m15 R4, Razer Blade 15 Advanced
- Best budget gaming laptop: Acer Nitro 5
Highly Recommended: Dell G15, Lenovo Legion 5
- Best gaming desktop: Corsair Vengeance i7200
Highly Recommended: Dell XPS 8940, HP Omen 30L
- Best gaming monitor: HP Omen 27i
Highly Recommended: Dell S3220DGF, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521H
- Best VR headset: Oculus Quest 2
Highly Recommended: Oculus Rift S, PlayStation VR
- Best gaming chair: Secretlab Omega
Highly Recommended: Razer Iskur, Mavix M7
- Best gaming keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
Highly Recommended: Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series, Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed
- Best gaming mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Highly Recommended: Razer Orochi V2, SteelSeries Rival 5
Tom's Guide Awards: Smart Home
- Best video doorbell: Nest Hello
Highly Recommended: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
- Best smart speaker not made by Amazon, Apple or Google: Sonos One
- Best smart speaker for privacy: Apple HomePod mini
- The one smart home device you absolutely need: Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
- The most fun smart home device: Nanoleaf Elements
Highly Recommended: Nixplay Smart Photo Frame
- Smart home tech accessibility award: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
- Top smart home company to watch: Wyze
- Best smart home device for rentals: Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff
- Best smart home device for home cooks: Chef IQ smart cooker
- Best smart home display: Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
Highly Recommended: Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
- Best smart lights: Philips Hue 1600 lumen smart bulb
Highly Recommended: Govee Lyra Floor Lamp
- Best smart home device for beginners: Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2nd Gen)
- Best robot vacuum: Roborock S4 Max
Highly Recommended: iLife V3s Pro, Roborock S7
- Best smart lock: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
- Best security camera: Wyze Cam v3
Highly Recommended: Blink Outdoor, Arlo Ultra 2
- Best DIY security system: Abode
- Best smart home device under $50: Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen)
Tom's Guide Awards: Working from Home
- Best webcam: Logitech C920
Highly Recommended: Logitech Brio
- Best ring light: Nanlite Halo 16C Bicolor
Highly Recommended: Inkeltech 21-inch Ring Light with Tripod
- Best microphone: JLab Talk
Highly Recommended: Movo UM700, EPOS B20
- Best headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless
Highly Recommended: Bose 700, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
- Best mouse: Logitech MX Anywhere 3
Highly Recommended: Razer Pro Click, Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Wireless Mouse
- Best keyboard: Logitech MX Keys
Highly Recommended: Razer Pro Type, Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard
- Best Wi-Fi router: Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500
Highly Recommended: Asus RT-AX86U router
- Best mesh router: Linksys Velop AX4200
Highly Recommended: TP-Link Deco X20
- Best printer: Canon Pixma G6020 MegaTank
Highly Recommended: Epson EcoTank ET-4760, Canon Pixma TR8620
- Best antivirus software: Kaspersky Total Security
Highly Recommended: Bitdefender Total Security
- Best password manager: LastPass Premium
Highly Recommended: 1Password
Tom's Guide Awards: Health and Fitness
- Best smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 6
- Best smartwatch that’s not an Apple Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Highly Recommended: Fitbit Sense
- Best smartwatch for seniors (mobility and safety features): Apple Watch SE
Highly Recommended: Fitbit Sense
- Best smartwatch for the outdoors: Garmin Enduro
Highly Recommended: Amazfit T-Rex Pro
- Best smartwatch for sleep tracking: Fitbit Sense
Highly Recommended: Apple Watch SE
- Best virtual training program: Apple Fitness Plus
- Best exercise bike: Peloton
Highly Recommended: MYX Fitness Bike
- Best workout machine that’s not a Peloton: Bowflex VeloCore
- Best treadmill: NordicTrack Commercial 1750
Highly Recommended: Bowflex Treadmill 22
- Most innovative workout machine: Tempo Studio
- Best electric scooter: Unagi Model One
- Best electric bike: Charge Bikes City
