Tom's Guide Awards 2021 announced: How to enter your product

The Tom's Guide Awards is back for the second year, and we're celebrating the very best products in a wide range of categories based on our in-depth testing and reviews. From phones and laptops to appliances and electric cars, these awards are designed to highlight the very best products for your money.
We're also trying something new with this year's Tom's Guide Awards with Hero Awards. These special awards will honor the best overall breakthrough, the top brand and the most impactful innovator. Plus, our new Diversity in Tech Award will put the spotlight on companies or individuals pushing the envelope to make the latest technology accessible to as many people as possible.
Tom's Guide Awards 2021: Official Entry Form
How to enter the Tom's Guide Awards
We've created a Google Form for companies to submit their products, and we are taking nominations between now and June 1. We will announce all of the Tom's Guide Award winners starting July 6.
Tom's Guide Awards categories
Hero Awards
- Breakthrough Award
- Top Brand Award
- Innovator Award
- Diversity in Tech Award
- Best of the Best Product
Phones
- Best phone overall
- Best phone value
- Best phone battery life
- Best phone design
- Best foldable phone
- World’s fastest phone
- Best camera phone
- Fastest charging phone
- Best iPhone app
- Best Android app
- Best wireless carrier
Computing
- Best laptop overall
- Best laptop breakthrough
- Best laptop design
- Best budget laptop
- Best Chromebook
- Best laptop webcam
- Best laptop display
- Best sounding laptop
- Longest lasting laptop
- Best mini PC
- Best All-in-one PC
Working from Home
- Best monitor
- Best Wi-Fi router
- Best mesh system
- Best webcam
- Best microphone
- Best wireless charger
- Best docking station
- Best ring light
- Best headset
- Best mouse
- Best keyboard
- Best printer
- Best antivirus software
- Best password manager
TV and streaming
- Best TV
- Best TV innovation
- Best TV sound
- Best value TV
- Best smart TV platform
- Best TV design
- Best gaming TV
- Best 8K TV
- Best streaming device
- Best live tv streaming service
- Best sports streaming service
- Best streaming service for original programming
- Best streaming service original show
- Best streaming device interface
- Best streaming device remote
- Best streaming app
- Best free streaming service
Audio
- Best headphones overall
- Best wireless earbuds
- Best noise-cancelling headphones
- Best sports headphones
- Best over-ear headphones
- Most innovative headphones
- Best headphones design
- Best headphones for battery life
- Best smart speaker for music
- Best soundbar
Gaming
- Best PS5 game/Best Xbox Series X game
- Best PC Game
- Best Switch game
- Best Mobile games (iOS/Android)
- Best game design
- Best story
- Best graphics
- Best characters
- Best music/sound
- Most rewarding challenge
- Most badass boss level
- Best gaming laptop
- Best Budget gaming laptop
- Best Gaming desktop
- Best gaming monitor
- Best VR headset
- Best gaming chair
- Best gaming keyboard
- Best gaming mouse
Smart home
- Best video doorbell
- The best smart speaker not made by Amazon, Apple or Google
- Best smart speaker for privacy
- The one smart home device you absolutely need
- The most fun smart home device
- Best smart home device for your backyard
- Smart home tech accessibility award
- Top smart home company to watch
- Best smart home device for rentals
- The smart home device for home cooks
- Best smart home display
- Best smart lights
- Best smart home device for beginners
- Best robot vacuum
- Best smart lock
- Best security camera
- Best DIY security system
- Best smart home device under $50
Health and Fitness
- Best smartwatch
- Best smartwatch that’s not an Apple Watch
- Best smartwatch for seniors (mobility and safety features)
- The ultimate smartwatch for the outdoors
- Best smartwatch for kids
- Best smartwatch for sleep tracking
- Best virtual training program
- Best exercise bike
- Best treadmill
- Best elliptical machine
- Best fitness app/subscription
- Best workout machine that’s not a Peloton
- Most innovative workout machine
- Best machine for working out while working from home
Automotive/Mobility
- Best electric car
- Best electric SUV
- Best infotainment system
- Best self-driving technology
- Best in-car gadget
- Best electric scooter
- Best electric bike
- Best dash cam