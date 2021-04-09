Tom's Guide Awards 2021 announced: How to enter your product

The Tom's Guide Awards is back for the second year, and we're celebrating the very best products in a wide range of categories based on our in-depth testing and reviews. From phones and laptops to appliances and electric cars, these awards are designed to highlight the very best products for your money.

We're also trying something new with this year's Tom's Guide Awards with Hero Awards. These special awards will honor the best overall breakthrough, the top brand and the most impactful innovator. Plus, our new Diversity in Tech Award will put the spotlight on companies or individuals pushing the envelope to make the latest technology accessible to as many people as possible.

Tom's Guide Awards 2021: Official Entry Form

How to enter the Tom's Guide Awards

We've created a Google Form for companies to submit their products, and we are taking nominations between now and June 1. We will announce all of the Tom's Guide Award winners starting July 6.

Tom's Guide Awards categories

Hero Awards

Breakthrough Award

Top Brand Award

Innovator Award

Diversity in Tech Award

Best of the Best Product

Phones

Best phone overall

Best phone value

Best phone battery life

Best phone design

Best foldable phone

World’s fastest phone

Best camera phone

Fastest charging phone

Best iPhone app

Best Android app

Best wireless carrier

Computing

Best laptop overall

Best laptop breakthrough

Best laptop design

Best budget laptop

Best Chromebook

Best laptop webcam

Best laptop display

Best sounding laptop

Longest lasting laptop

Best mini PC

Best All-in-one PC

Working from Home

Best monitor

Best Wi-Fi router

Best mesh system

Best webcam

Best microphone

Best wireless charger

Best docking station

Best ring light

Best headset

Best mouse

Best keyboard

Best printer

Best antivirus software

Best password manager

TV and streaming

Best TV

Best TV innovation

Best TV sound

Best value TV

Best smart TV platform

Best TV design

Best gaming TV

Best 8K TV

Best streaming device

Best live tv streaming service

Best sports streaming service

Best streaming service for original programming

Best streaming service original show

Best streaming device interface

Best streaming device remote

Best streaming app

Best free streaming service

Audio

Best headphones overall

Best wireless earbuds

Best noise-cancelling headphones

Best sports headphones

Best over-ear headphones

Most innovative headphones

Best headphones design

Best headphones for battery life

Best smart speaker for music

Best soundbar

Gaming

Best PS5 game/Best Xbox Series X game

Best PC Game

Best Switch game

Best Mobile games (iOS/Android)

Best game design

Best story

Best graphics

Best characters

Best music/sound

Most rewarding challenge

Most badass boss level

Best gaming laptop

Best Budget gaming laptop

Best Gaming desktop

Best gaming monitor

Best VR headset

Best gaming chair

Best gaming keyboard

Best gaming mouse

Smart home

Best video doorbell

The best smart speaker not made by Amazon, Apple or Google

Best smart speaker for privacy

The one smart home device you absolutely need

The most fun smart home device

Best smart home device for your backyard

Smart home tech accessibility award

Top smart home company to watch

Best smart home device for rentals

The smart home device for home cooks

Best smart home display

Best smart lights

Best smart home device for beginners

Best robot vacuum

Best smart lock

Best security camera

Best DIY security system

Best smart home device under $50

Health and Fitness

Best smartwatch

Best smartwatch that’s not an Apple Watch

Best smartwatch for seniors (mobility and safety features)

The ultimate smartwatch for the outdoors

Best smartwatch for kids

Best smartwatch for sleep tracking

Best virtual training program

Best exercise bike

Best treadmill

Best elliptical machine

Best fitness app/subscription

Best workout machine that’s not a Peloton

Most innovative workout machine

Best machine for working out while working from home

Automotive/Mobility