Tom's Guide Awards 2021: All the big winners as they're announced

The Tom's Guide Awards for 2021 kicks off today as we celebrate the very best products across a wide range of categories. After testing and reviewing hundreds of devices and services over the past year, we want to help you find the best things to buy and use.
We will be announcing winners throughout the week, and today we're starting with two key categories in phones and computing. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide as we bring you all the award-winning products in everything from health and fitness and smart home to the best gear for working from home from now through July 8.
Tom's Guide Awards: Phones and apps winners
- Best Phone Overall: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Highly recommended: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro
- Best Phone Value: Google Pixel 4a
Highly recommended: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Best phone battery life: Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
Highly recommended: Nubia RedMagic 6, Asus ROG Phone 5
- Best phone design: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Highly recommended: Apple iPhone 12, Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Best foldable phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Highly recommended: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- World’s fastest phone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Highly Recommended: OnePlus 9 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5
- Best camera phone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Highly Recommended: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Google Pixel 5
- Fastest charging phone: OnePlus 9 Pro
Highly Recommended: Asus ROG Phone 5, Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Best iPhone app: Wakeout
Highly Recommended: Endel, Drafts
- Best Android app: Niagara Launcher
Highly Recommended: Plexamp, Dolby On
- Best wireless carrier: T-Mobile
Highly Recommended: Visible, Mint Mobile
See all the Tom's Guide 2021 Award winners for phones
Tom's Guide Awards: Top laptops and computers
- Best laptop overall: Dell XPS 13 with OLED
Highly Recommended: Apple MacBook Air with M1, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
- Best laptop breakthrough: Apple M1 chip
Highly Recommended: Asus ZenBook Duo 14’s second screen
- Best laptop design: HP Spectre x360 14
Highly Recommended: Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel, Razer Blade 14
- Best budget laptop: Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Highly Recommended: Acer Chromebook Spin 311
- Best Chromebook: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Highly Recommended: Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Lenovo Chromebook Duet
- Best laptop display: Dell XPS 13 with OLED
Highly Recommended: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
- Best sounding laptop: 16-inch MacBook Pro
Highly Recommended: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
- Longest lasting laptop: MacBook Pro with M1
Highly Recommended: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, MacBook Air with M1
- Best mini PC: Apple Mac mini with M1
Highly Recommended: Azulle Access3
- Best all-in-one PC: 24-inch Apple iMac 2021
Highly Recommended: Apple iMac 27-inch (2020)
- Best tablet: 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1
Highly Recommended: Apple iPad Air (2020), ReMarkable 2
See all the Tom's Guide 2021 Awards winners for computing
Come back tomorrow as we announce the winners for TV and Streaming, Audio, and Gaming.