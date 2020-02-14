This rare 13-inch MacBook Pro deal slashes $300 off its price

It's going to be a big weekend for Presidents' Day sales. Take Amazon, for instance. The retailer is quietly taking $300 off our favorite MacBook Pro configuration.

For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,499. That's a whopping $300 off and one of the cheapest MacBook deals we've seen.

MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,799 now $1,499 @Amazon

The latest version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro features better performance, a great Retina display, and long battery life in a compact design. At $200 off, this is a great early Black Friday deal.View Deal

The MacBook Pro on sale is the upgraded model. It features a 2.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Unlike the base models, it also sports four Thunderbolt 3 ports, rather than just two.

This MacBook Pro also features an enhanced keyboard, which should prevent issues like the double typing of letters or keys that fail to register. (Though keep in mind, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has an even better keyboard than this model).

Discounts this steep don't tend to last long, so we'd snatch this one up asap if you're in need of a new Mac laptop.