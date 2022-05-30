This Keurig coffee maker is just $59 in this Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is here, and with it comes thousands of amazing deals on tech and appliances. If you’ve been waiting patiently to grab a great coffee maker deal, you’re in luck.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Coffee Maker for just $59 (opens in new tab), down $40 from its usual price of $99. To get a convenient and capable coffee maker for less than $60 is rare — and what's more, this one looks great, too. All of which makes this one of the best Memorial Day sales we’ve seen on a coffee maker this year.

We've seen the standard Keurig K-Mini machines on sale before, but to see a limited-edition model at such a price really is a treat. The design is compact at less than five inches wide and it can pour 6-12 oz at the touch of a button.

We love this coffee maker not only for its looks, but also for its design. At just five inches wide, the footprint on your countertop really is minimal. And with brew size options varying from 6-12 oz, it’s more versatile than you’d think. Operation is very straightforward; simply slot in a Keurig K-Cup pod, add the water, set it going and you have fresh coffee in a matter of minutes. On top of that, the whole machine weighs less than five pounds, so you can move it around with ease.