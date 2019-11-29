This $199 Xbox One S with Jedi Fallen Order is the best Xbox One Black Friday deal

This holiday season has treated us to some of the best Xbox One Black Friday deals of all time. And if you're looking for the best Xbox One S bundle, this $199 Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the best value out there right now.

This $199 bundle gets you a 1TB Xbox One S and the Deluxe Edition of EA's excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You also get a month of EA Access, EA's subscription service that gets you access to a vault of games including Battlefield V and Star Wars Battlefront II as well as discounts and trials on new titles.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One S Bundle: was $299 now $199 at Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Best Buy offers it for the same price. View Deal

The Fallen Order package isn't the absolute cheapest Xbox One bundle right now -- that would be the $149 Xbox One S All-Digital bundle with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and some extra Fortnite content.

While this package is also a good value, you're getting the disc-less version of the Xbox One S, as well as games that are either free or available as part of Xbox Game Pass. If you spring for the $199 Xbox One S, you're also getting a 4K Blu-Ray player for your money.

Need games and accessories for your new Xbox? Be sure to also check out our constantly updated roundup of the best Black Friday gaming deals, and stay tuned for more great Cyber Monday savings.