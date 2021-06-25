This could be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

If rumors are to be believed, we're just a couple of months out from the announcement and possible launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both Samsung phones have been the subject of several leaks in recent months, but this new leak courtesy of Evan Blass shows what are likely the final designs of both phones.

In addition, Blass claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen — this corroborates info from the FCC filing we saw earlier this week. Samsung might be doing this in hopes to make the Z Fold 3 the full replacement for the fan-favorite Galaxy Note series, which seems unlikely to see a new version in 2021.

Blass leaked two images, the first of which you can see above. It displays both foldables, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 catching our attention. It looks like Samsung has adopted the design language behind the Galaxy S21 series, with the vertical camera layout and two-tone color scheme. There's also a larger outer display versus the Galaxy Z Flip.

On that note, it looks like Samsung did consider the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G as separate entities, so the Z Flip 3 nomenclature makes sense. We've said this would be the case, especially since Samsung likes uniformity in its product numbers (look at the ill-fated Note 7, which should have been the Note 6, for reference).

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Of course, the main piece here is the second photo that Blass posted on Twitter. The image shows the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an S Pen next to it. This obviously implies that the Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen, possibly the same one that the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses. This makes sense, since it's been long rumored that Z Fold line is set to replace the venerable Note series.

We don't have a set date for when Samsung plans to announce the new foldables, or even when it plans to launch them, but we expect that news to leak pretty soon. Rumors suggest an August timeline so that Samsung can beat out the fervor that the iPhone 13 will generate.